‘Big Brother’ Fans React To Bayleigh Dayton’s Threat To ‘Literally’ Kill Anyone Who Crosses Her

The 'BB20' Head of Household has some harsh words for her fellow houseguests.

Big Brother’s Bayleigh Dayton is literally making waves in the CBS summertime house. The beauty queen turned flight attendant used her Head of Household reign to let her fellow housemates know that they need to follow her lead—or else.

Sunday’s episode of Big Brother 20 featured Bayleigh’s impressive HOH win, which she nabbed after sliding on a board to a finish line in record time. It was a sweet victory, but Swaggy C’s girlfriend was anything but sweet as she talked to the houseguests one on one about her plans for this week’s nominations.

Bayleigh commented that she would “literally kill” more than one houseguest if they cross her— and she even threatened her own alliance members.

Her most graphic verbal threat came during a conversation with Scottie Salton.

“You are crazy, you do a lot of weird stuff, but I trust you. I need you to be team Bay. If I find out you flipped tonight, I will find you and cut you into pieces, gut you, and lay your intestines out.”

Bayleigh later confided in Rachel Swindler about her game-changing power app that she possesses, but added the disclaimer, “If you share this, I literally will kill you.”

While Queen Bay seems a bit power hungry, some Big Brother fans zeroed in on her threatening talk. A few Big Brother fans called on CBS to step in, while others pointed out that evicted houseguest Winston Hines made violent threats of his own earlier this season, including a threat of physical violence toward Scottie, and nothing was done about it.

You can see some of the fan reaction to Bayleigh Dayton’s HOH reign below.

Bayleigh needs to cool it with the verbal threats, not how a HOH should be getting people to stay in her alliance. #BigBrother20 — shelby (@shelbylynns94) July 30, 2018

Bayleigh’s threat towards Scottie was really aggressive and violent. “I will literally kill you. Gut you, and let your intestines spill onto the floor.” If a man had said that, he’d be tossed. Did the producers even say anything to her?? #BB20 — Gary Bush (@ItsTheGaryShow) July 30, 2018

Bayleigh is literally threatening to kill folks in the house. I just wouldn’t feel safe locked in a house with her. It’s time for #BB20 to step out in and put a stop to the actual threats. Like for real. — Brian (@J_BrianFleming) July 30, 2018

#bb20 funny how everyone starts hating bayleigh for making threats but so did winston & sam? where was the hate then? the microagression jumped out — abby ???????? (@power0fveto) July 30, 2018

BB fans are so unfair towards black houseguests. Bayleigh joking about doing things to people as if y’all don’t say “I’m going to kill so and so if they blah blah blah”. Winston threatened Scottie with a choking and not a PEEP from y’all. Wheww chillle, the double standard #BB20 — Sierraaaahhh (@ChaneyyyMeee) July 30, 2018

Winston, JC, Brett and many other hgs made threats to other houseguests. But gee, I wonder WHY people are more upset with Bay making threats? ???? (Fyi ppl who make threats on BB are so stupid, it never comes out looking good. No matter who you are).#BB20 — Ony-Poo (@OnytheNaija) July 30, 2018

Of course, it’s safe to assume Bayleigh won’t actually harm anyone in the Big Brother house and that her “threats” are just part of her HOH game. But over 20 seasons of the CBS reality show, there have been a few times when production has had to step in due to violence or threats.

Last season, producers stepped in during a fight between Mark and Josh Martinez after the eventual Big Brother winner started clanging pots and pans while singing his meatball song. When Mark got in Josh’s face, production had to step in and tell them to go to opposite sides of the house.

And Big Brother 18’s Paulie Calafiore and Da’Vonne Rogers’ fight in the jury house was epic. Da’Vonne had to be held back by producers after Paulie mentioned her daughter during their fight.

The most violent incident in U.S. Big Brother history came in Season 2 when contestant Justin Sebik held a knife to the throat of fellow contestant Krista Stegall as they hung out in the kitchen. The Big Brother stars initially dismissed the incident as horseplay. Sebik later told host Julie Chen, “if there is anyone who can perceive that as an act of violence or a threat, then you’re an idiot.” But Sebik was ejected from the house over the violent joke. Stegall later sued CBS for negligence in allowing the incident to occur and not providing her with adequate psychological counseling afterward, Entertainment Weekly reported at the time.

Big Brother Season 20 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays on CBS.