‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Monday, July 23: Steffy Catches Liam Passionately Kissing Hope & Explodes

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Monday, July 23 state that Bill (Don Diamont) continued to put down his son, Liam (Scott Clifton), in favor of himself. He told Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) that he would be the husband that she deserves. It seems as if the photo of Liam and Hope (Annika Noelle) was the tip of the iceberg for Steffy, and she made her way to Forrester Creations. Kelly’s nanny Amelia (Nicola Posener), who coincidentally is also a Brit, arrived. According to She Knows Soaps, Bill told Steffy that he would be there for her.

At Forrester Creations, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) thanks Zoe (Kiara Barnes) for stepping in when the other model hurt her ankle. Xander (Adain Bradley) appeared and informed Ridge who Zoe really is. He proceeds to tell him that she is his ex. Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) and Emma (Nia Sioux) also entered the room and told Ridge that she was the person who sent the threatening messages on the website. Zoe wanted a chance to prove herself, but Ridge and Thorne said it was best that she leave for the U.K.

Bill gloated to Justin (Aaron D. Spears) that his plan is working and the photos that he sent him did the trick. He believes that Hope’s pregnancy will push Liam to her, while Justin believes that Liam will stay true to Steffy.

Remembering the happy times with this family ❤️ #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/PwLS86iamv — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 23, 2018

Neither Hope nor Liam knew who wore the showstopper. Pam (Alley Mills) stopped in to congratulate Hope on the show and reminded Liam that he needed to get home to Steffy and his daughter. Hope told Liam that she understands that his baby girl needs him, and Liam told her that he would also be there for their child. Hope looks for her purse.

What would you do if you were Steffy and saw this? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/ukh23qlyXH — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 23, 2018

Emma is spitting mad that Zoe stole the show but Xander reassured her that he would sort the situation out. Later, he assured her that his relationship with Zoe is over and that he will not hurt her.

However, Zoe is still in LA and talking to Harry, the cat. She tells the cat that she and Xander will soon be together. She just first needs to deal with Emma.

Unwittingly having taken Bill’s bait, Steffy makes a shocking discovery when she unexpectedly shows up at Forrester Creations. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/Gp1DP4Knb1 #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/zOFkb0KNBN — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 23, 2018

Liam found Hope’s purse but the two start talking about the baby. Hope is so excited and feels so blessed to be expecting this child. Liam suddenly moves in and kisses Hope. The two are passionately kissing just as Steffy walks in. Steffy is livid with anger and screams, “Oh my God! How could you?”Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.