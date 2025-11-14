5-Year-Old Boy Waiting for School Bus Crushed to Death by Drunk Grandmother – ‘Devastated’ Mother Breaks Her Silence

Trigger Warning: Mentions details of a homicide.

The mother of a young boy who was allegedly struck and killed by his grandmother is speaking out after the devastating incident. In a joint Facebook post with Ryan Lawson on Wednesday, Nov. 12, Abi Combs shared her first statement since their 5-year-old son, Carson Lawson, died in their family’s driveway on Nov. 11, while waiting for the school bus in Louisiana.

“There is nothing in this world that could truly express the sorrow I feel now and will feel forever,” Combs wrote. “Yesterday morning, my baby boy Carson passed away. My baby boy is gone,” she confirmed, calling his sudden death “the most traumatic and devastating experience I have ever endured, according to PEOPLE.

Combs expressed gratitude to those who have reached out to their family and added, “Carson knew how much we loved him. I am devastated and completely broken. I will never be the same, and I ask for privacy as we grieve our baby who was taken far too soon.”

She said funeral arrangements are in progress, with services planned in Slidell, Louisiana, where the incident occurred, and in Jonesboro, Georgia. “For now, please respect our privacy as we navigate this heartbreaking loss,” Combs added.

She also shared Meal Train and GoFundMe links created by loved ones to support the family. Reportedly, the little boy was getting ready for school when an SUV hit him, driven by his grandmother early in the morning.

Unaware that Carson was in front of the vehicle, his grandmother, 55-year-old Kristen Anders, drove forward and tragically ran over him. Investigators, including a drug-recognition expert, determined that Anders was under the influence of alcohol and central nervous system depressants at the time. She was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide.

Vehicular homicide is a criminal offense when a person’s illegal or negligent operation of a motor vehicle leads to the death of another individual. While the punishment for this offense can vary from state to state, in Louisiana, vehicular homicide is a serious crime that can result in a fine of at least $2,000 and imprisonment of at least five years to a maximum of 30 years.

“This is any parent’s worst nightmare,” said Slidell Police Chief Daniel Seuzeneau. “This tragedy affects everyone. It hits home hard for all of us and the first responders at the scene.”

Carson Lawson was described as a joyful, curious, and very loving kid whose presence could light up any environment. He had only begun his life and started school. His loss is deeply felt by his family and friends, who loved him. As the case is set to begin its trial soon, it serves as a reminder that nobody should ever be behind the wheel when they are under the influence of substances.