5 Possible Reasons Behind the Tragic Hudson River Helicopter Crash That Claimed 6 Lives

Six people, including the pilot, have died in the tragic helicopter crash in the Hudson River. Everyone has expressed their grief and concern over the crash. Witnesses have described the crash to be loud and sudden. Trump posted on social media, saying, “Terrible helicopter crash in the Hudson River. God bless the families and friends of the victims.”

This crash killed Agustín Escobar, his two kids, and his wife. Before the plane crashed the pilot warned about the aircraft being low on fuel. That may have been the reason for the crash. The lift-off was around 3 p.m., and the aircraft was down in the river in just fifteen minutes.

Meanwhile, the craft was supported to reach in three minutes. One of the witnesses said, “It was going so fast, and it just went straight into the water.” This was an extremely tragic case, and the rest of the relatives were devastated by the news. The accidents bring to light what can go wrong in a few minutes mid-air, whether it’s technical difficulties or human errors.

Investigations are going on to find the real cause of the accident that made the craft plunge into the river. These investigations will help in finding ways to prevent such accidents in the future. Here are five possible reasons for the accident so far.

Mechanical Failure

After watching the footage of the accident, an aviation lawyer and former Marine Corps pilot said there may have been a mechanical failure causing the accident. Moreover, an aviation analyst, Julian Bray, said an important part of the aircraft may have been missing or malfunctioning. In the video, we can see that the main root is detached, and the blades are spinning away.

Flying Birds

Investigations are going on to see if any birds may have impacted the crash. Many cases have been due to birds in the sky, and this may have occurred at that time. They are exploring all the possibilities.

Joystick movements

A businessman on TikTok shared that there may have been back-and-forth joystick movement that detached the rotor disc of the helicopter. Although he isn’t sure, he is just making a speculation seeing the tail rotators could have been cut off.

Need for fuel

As per the reports and messages from the pilot, the helicopter was low on fuel. That may have been one of the reasons for the crash. Michael Roth, New York Helicopter Tours’ chief executive, says, “ The pilot called in that he was landing and that he needed fuel.” It also took longer for the plane to crash than the intended estimated arrival time.

Aggressive handling of craft

As explained by a former military aviator, the reasons behind the crash might have been excessive maneuvering or technical failures. The broken tail and stuck rotor over the helicopter body may have been the final cause, no matter what led to it. He emphasized the full investigation to get to the root of the issue and figure out the real reasons.

The tragic incident is an urgent reminder for tighter safety checks and swift investigations to prevent such heartbreaking losses in the future.