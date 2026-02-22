5 Celebrities Who Publicly Clashed With Piers Morgan — And It Got Ugly

It takes extraordinary resolve and talent for a person to rile up almost an entire community of celebrities with mere words. For Piers Morgan, this is child’s play because in his long career, he has got under the skin of numerous renowned names. From Gary Lineker to Jameela Jamil, he has engaged in several heated debates.

The former Good Morning Britain host has not refrained from provoking prominent figures, and his stubbornness has resulted in feuds around the world. Here are five prominent celebrities who have publicly feuded with him.

1) J.K. Rowling

J.K. Rowling’s feud with Piers Morgan has spanned nearly ten years, and it goes back to an appearance on Real Time with Bill Maher. During the show, he said President Donald Trump would never put a Muslim ban. Australian comedian Jim Jeffries disagreed.

The Harry Potter series author retweeted that clip, with the caption “Yes, watching Piers Morgan being told to [expletive] off on live TV is *exactly* as satisfying as I’d always imagined.” Taking offense to the comment, Morgan replied, “This is why I’ve never read a single word of Harry Potter.”

Rowling quipped that he had a premonition that the author would laugh at him as his idea was called out on live TV. Despite having the option to make peace with him, she declined to make an appearance on his show, Piers Morgan Uncensored.

2) Prince Harry

Prince Harry’s animosity towards Morgan began when he started dating Meghan Markle. At first, Morgan defended them, writing for the Daily Mail. He supported the couple and cheekily asked for an invitation to their wedding on X, but he was not invited.

Feeling insulted, he believed that the Duke of Sussex’s new romance was the end of their friendship. In May 2018, he wrote an editorial for the Daily Mail, accusing the Suits actress of being a “ruthless social climber,” pointing out her previous relationships.

So Piers Morgan is admitting that the monarchy’s popularity has declined and the RF is on its knees, without Prince Harry and Meghan Sussex A fatal punch to Willy’s ego This is Piers unintentionally admitting that the monarchy destroyed itself by trying to destroy the Sussexes. pic.twitter.com/I06cmi7rql — Carmella (@Sussex5525) September 12, 2025

In 2023, Harry was testifying against MGN. He accused the editor of publicly attacking him and his wife to drop the lawsuit. Though he denied the heinous allegations, I News found evidence of him gathering unlawful information.

3) Chris Evans

The feud between Morgan and Chris Evans was not supposed to take place, but his controversial opinion was downplayed by the First Avenger. In 2018, Piers Morgan posted on X, sharing a photo of Daniel Craig with his baby in a child sling, captioned “Oh 007… not you as well?!!! #emasculatedBond.” While the Knives Out actor did not respond, Evans, his co-star, did.

He wrote on X how Morgan’s idea of masculinity is toxic if he is too concerned about how a man carries his child. The actor added, “Any man who wastes time quantifying masculinity is terrified on the inside.” Morgan fired back at him in another tweet, writing, “Captain America wouldn’t wear a papoose.” But he didn’t get another response from the star.

4) Ewan McGregor

The host of Good Morning Britain has often stirred controversy, as he has made numerous tweets about #WomensMarch. He explained how the women’s protests were held against the election of his friend, Donald Trump. The belittling comments were not appreciated by the Obi-Wan Kenobi star, who cancelled his appearance on Good Morning Britain.

In a now-deleted tweet, the actor wrote, “Won’t go on with him after his comments about #WomensMarch. ” Morgan replied, “Sorry to hear that @mcgregor_ewan – you should be big enough to allow people different political opinions. You’re just an actor after all.” Since then, both of them have refrained from crossing paths, as he offended the Star Wars actor.

5) Kim Kardashian

Piers Morgan jumps to make his comment on every topic available. From sports to politics to celebrity gossip, he throws shade at everything. Such was the case when Kim Kardashian announced that her show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, was coming to an end.

kim kardashian lowkey dragged piers morgan harder than anyone pic.twitter.com/oDgCUWFd2V — elijah daniel (@elijahdaniel) March 8, 2016

During an episode of Good Morning Britain, he called the Kardashians a “bunch of very average-looking [dumbos],” who have made billions off the public. Though she did not respond, he believed that he had won the battle and began his feud with her. In 2016, when the SKKN founder posted a controversial photo of herself on X.

Morgan replied on her post, offering to buy her clothes, but this time she called him out, writing, “Never offer to buy a married woman clothes.” In a separate Instagram post, she posed with Emily Ratajkowski, flipping off Morgan for shaming her way of expressing her body. Morgan even topped her enemies’ list in 2018.