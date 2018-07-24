‘Teen Mom’ Airs Frightening Jenelle Evans Road Rage Episode, Reality Star Pulls Gun In Self-Defense

The scary incident was caught by MTV's cameras.

Confirming rumors that originally surfaced back in May, Jenelle Evans was seen during the latest episode of Teen Mom 2 pulling out a gun on another driver after he tailgated her and cut her off on the highway as her 8-year-old son sat in the passenger seat.

The incident took place in May in front of MTV’s cameras.

Evans was seen in the clip growing angry after the driver of a white pickup truck slammed his brakes after cutting her off. This caused both the reality star and son Jace to fall forward as she hit the brakes to avoid her car being hit. Both were wearing seatbelts at the time.

During the incident, Evans asked her son for his phone and dialed 911 for assistance, telling the operator she “almost veered out of the road” after another driver abruptly slowed down in front of her, according to People Magazine.

A visibly shaken Evans followed the truck off the highway after the incident to his home.

In the clip, fans saw Evans grab a small handgun in front of her son, who stated, “If he tries to get out and hurt you, I can get out this Nerf Gun and whip him.”

Evans was seen calling husband David Eason to tell him about the incident, telling him she followed the tailgater to his home, where she proceeded to take photos of his home and car.

“I got three cameras in my car, they got the whole thing,” Evans yelled at the driver. “I just called the law on you, you were tailgating me, you dumb**s!”

Evans then backed her car out of the man’s driveway, hitting his mailbox. This generated another confrontation between the two, as the man got into his car and tried to block the MTV star from leaving his property.

“Dude, he just hit my car! Babe, he just hit my f****n car!” she yelled to Eason, who remained on the phone.

MTV did not show Evans with the handgun in the episode. Instead, they showed a black screen with the words, “At this point, Jenelle pulled out her firearm.”

People reported that neither driver was charged in connection with the scary incident.

Evans has come under fire for her support of the second amendment. The mother of sons Jace and Kaiser and daughter Ensley has taken heat for sharing photos and videos of herself with guns on her official social media pages.

The reality star and her husband faced serious backlash when Eason shared a photo of his wife holding and aiming a rifle the same day as the Parkland, Florida, high school shooting in February of this year that killed 17. Eason captioned the pic, “My babes a badass babe! Happy Valentine’s day! # targetpractice # valentinesday.”

After coming under fire for the pic, Eason did not apologize. Instead, he told his Instagram fans, “Don’t worry about what we do.”