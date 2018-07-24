‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Monday, July 23: Nick & Phyllis Make A Pact, But Kyle Catches On!

Kyle starts to put two and two together, and it may spell doom for Genoa City couples.

The Young and the Restless recap for Monday, July 23, proves Nick and Phyllis’s pact may not last too long because somebody figures out what happened. Plus, Devon gets devastating news about Hilary’s condition from Nate.

Sharon (Sharon Case) and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) discussed Sharon removing her ring, the fact that Nick (Joshua Morrow) never came home, and the fact that Sharon is keeping a big J.T. secret. Mariah gave her mom some good advice and urged Sharon to make up with Nick. Then, Mariah told Sharon her date with Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) went well until Mariah left to go hug another woman.

Speaking of Nick, he woke up in Phyllis’s bed, and said, “that happened.” Ultimately, they realized they both loved their significant others and decided to move on as if nothing ever happened. They made a pact never to tell anybody. That lasted about a minute because while Nick took a shower, Kyle (Michael Mealor) stopped by, and realized somebody was there. Phyllis played it off as a one-night stand, so while he never realized Nick is the person she had an intimate evening with, he knew something, and he used that to his advantage.

Later, at Jabot, Kyle told Gloria (Judith Chapman) he found Phyllis, and then Gloria went to bug Billy about expense discrepancies, and he snapped at her, which Kyle noticed. Phyllis finally made it to work, and she and Billy discussed makeup sex until she told him she wanted him to go to Gamblers Anonymous over his addiction. Billy stormed out in anger.

Today on #YR, Nick and Phyllis make a pact and Kyle gets the upper hand at Jabot. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/158FTkwpkI pic.twitter.com/lWeMuxvdow — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) July 23, 2018

Meanwhile, Nick went home to Sharon. She asked him why he never came home, and he told her he got the message from her removing her ring. They ended up making up, and Nick placed the engagement ring back on Sharon’s finger.

Finally, at the hospital, Hilary (Mishael Morgan) apologized to Devon (Bryton James) about the accident. She realized she should’ve been Shauna’s (Camryn Munn) guardian instead of her friend. In fact, Hilary felt if she’d done things the right way, she never would’ve been in the car or involved in the accident with Lily (Christel Khalil).

They discussed their baby and addressed the fact they’d chosen names, but never even knew if the child was a boy or a girl. Hilary also urged Devon to have Mariah do the show in her place. Nate (Brooks Darnell) came in, and she initially thought he was there to harass her. Devon informed Hilary that Nate saved her life, and she thanked the doctor. Later, Nate told Devon that Hilary had too much bleeding and he didn’t think she would make it.

