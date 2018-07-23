Luann de Lesseps Begs Judge For Probation Over Jail Time In New Plea Deal

It’s been a rough few months for Real Housewives of New York City star, Luann de Lesseps, to say the least.

Currently, de Lesseps is back in rehab yet again. And while she’s there, it’s been brought to light that she and her lawyers have filed a plea deal, according to Radar Online. A court official in West Palm Beach, where de Lesseps was arrested last year, shared that the reality star has entered a plea of guilty to the charges of “battery, trespassing and disorderly intoxication.”

Before her second stint in rehab, the 52-year-old met with her lawyer, Douglas Duncan, and drafted the plea deal. By pleading guilty to all of the charges, Luann has a better chance of avoiding time behind bars and instead getting a probation sentence, a court source says.

“This gives her more options and probation. If she pleaded not guilty and the judge found her guilty, she would have to face jail time. This is her way of trying to avoid it.”

As part of the plea deal, Luann has offered to pay the fines for each of the charges, which equal up to $2500. If she were to be sentenced to prison, the maximum time that she faces is two years and 60 days. This coming Wednesday, Luann is scheduled to appear in court but since she is still working on herself in rehab, her lawyer told Radar Online that he would be attending the hearing on her behalf.

As the Inquisitr shared last week, the RHONY star entered rehab for the second time this year, causing her to miss the reunion of the hit show. Luann authorized fellow housewife and friend, Bethenny Frankel, to speak on her behalf and let fans know that she would be going back to rehab.

“This weekend, Luann was surrounded by her girlfriends and decided — with their support — that in light of recent circumstances, it is the healthiest choice for her not to attend Tuesday’s reunion taping so that she can continue in her healing process. Luann is now surrounded by a core group of people who truly have her best interests at heart and who are working to make sure she gets the help she needs.”

As fans of the show know, de Lesseps was arrested last December after she was found trespassing in a hotel with an unidentified man. Due to the arrest, de Lesseps faces multiple charges, including “disorderly intoxication, battery on an officer/firefighter/EMT, resisting arrest with violence and threatening a public servant.”

The reality star will find out her fate this Wednesday.