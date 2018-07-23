Glendon Crain Reportedly Filed Restraining Order Against Stormy Daniels, Along With Divorce Papers

Stormy's attorney says that the decision to end their marriage is mutual.

Stormy Daniels’ husband, Glendon Crain, has filed for divorce from the adult film actress as well as a restraining order against her, Yahoo News is reporting.

Daniels and Crain, a heavy metal drummer who also goes by the name Brendon Miller, have been a couple since 2009 but have only been married since 2015. Now, however, it appears that Daniels’ third marriage will be coming to an end. The couple shares a 7-year-old daughter.

In court documents obtained by TMZ, Crain filed for divorce from the actress (real name: Stephanie Marie Clifford) and filed a restraining order as well. It is not clear why he filed the restraining order. Additionally, Stormy’s attorney, Michael Avenatti, confirms that his client is getting divorced. However, he disputes the circumstances surrounding Crain’s filing.

“My client Stormy Daniels and her husband Glen have decided to end their marriage. A petition for divorce was filed last week, the accuracy of which is vehemently disputed.”

Signs that Stormy and Glendon’s marriage was in trouble emerged last week, a week after Stormy was arrested at an Ohio strip club. As the Inquisitr reported at the time of Stormy’s arrest, she had been performing at an Ohio strip club when she found herself on the wrong side of the law.

Stormy Daniels is getting divorced, which means Stormy Daniels was apparently married this whole time? https://t.co/LgCTWFk0DZ pic.twitter.com/QYiHluRp4S — Slate (@Slate) July 23, 2018

Columbus police had staked out Sirens looking to bust performers who broke an Ohio law that prohibits performers at an “adult-oriented business” from touching, or being touched by, anyone who isn’t a close relative. Stormy allegedly touched an undercover female cop and was taken downtown. Charges were later dropped, however, due to a technicality: The law applied only to “regular performers” and Stormy was working that night as a guest performer.

In a copy of the police report obtained by TMZ, Daniels marked “No” on the section of a form that asked if she was married. TMZ has taken that as an indication that her marriage has been over for some time.

Meanwhile, according to Avenatti, Stormy intends to focus on her young daughter moving forward.

“Stormy’s daughter remains her number one priority. She kindly asks for privacy for the sake of her family.”

As for Crain, he’s largely been out of the discussion ever since Stormy became a household name, and he’s not publicly talking about why he’s filed for divorce. However, Stormy has herself admitted that the attention she’s been receiving has been hard on her family.