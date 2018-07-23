Jennifer Aniston Proves That She’s Still Got It, Flaunting Her Amazing Figure In A Sexy Blue Bikini

With that body, it's hard to believe that Aniston is 49-years-old.

At 49-years-old, Jennifer Aniston can still rock a bikini like the best of them!

Earlier today, the Daily Mail shared photos of the actress enjoying a little downtime from filming her upcoming film, Murder Mystery. The blue-eyed beauty was photographed lounging solo and catching some rays in Portofino. Aniston left little to the imagination in a barely-there, bright blue bikini that showed off her toned abs and legs. Aniston wore her hair back in a ponytail as she sported a big pair of sunglasses and some ear buds.

In between sun time, Aniston was photographed lathering up in sunscreen on what appeared to be a hot day in Italy. Jen could also be seen getting food delivered to her chair and cooling down with a few icy beverages. On her way to and from her lounge chair, Aniston looked chic yet casual in a black dress and a floppy black hat.

Last year, the Friends actress opened up to Shape about her workout routine and how she keeps her body looking so good. In addition to working out on a regular basis, Aniston told the magazine that she finds getting in “me” time every day is important to help her find a calming place. She also does a variety of workouts, including Yoga.

“I still love yoga and cardio, but these days it’s been interval training. I think muscle confusion and switching it up is important. I work out at Rise Nation [a 30-minute total-body climbing workout] and with my trainer [Rise Nation founder] Jason who just has me carrying really heavy ropes around and throwing medicine balls against walls and stuff. I’d never really done anything like that before, but I love it.”

Jennifer Aniston shows off her amazing abs in blue bikini

Since June, the Inquisitr shared that Jen has been on the move, shooting Murder Mystery with her pal, Adam Sandler. Previously, the pair starred alongside one another in the film Just Go With It and now they’ve been filming the Netflix movie all over the world, starting off in Montreal and now in Italy.

In the film, Sandler and Aniston will play a married couple who go on a European vacation to rekindle their marriage —but of course, the movie takes a turn after the couple is framed for the death of an elderly billionaire. This marks the first film that Aniston will be shooting since she and Justin Theroux announced the news of their split back in April.

According to IMDB.com, the film does not yet have a release date.