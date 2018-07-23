Tyga Reportedly ‘Heartbroken’ Over Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott’s Recent Photo Shoot, Reports ‘In Touch Weekly’

Tyga is allegedly not happy about his former girlfriend Kylie Jenner’s relationship with Travis Scott.

According to a July 22 report by In Touch Weekly Magazine, Tyga is said to be “heartbroken” after seeing Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s recent photos for GQ Magazine, in which the couple pose in a number of steamy poses, and look to be in love.

Tyga dated Kylie Jenner just months before she began her relationship with Travis Scott and gave birth to his daughter, Stormi Webster. Sources have revealed that Tyga feels “crushed” over Kylie and Travis’ relationship and that he hates seeing the photos of them together.

“Tyga feels crushed over another one of Kylie’s magazine covers. He feels heartbroken over her latest GQ cover with Travis. He doesn’t like seeing her with Travis’s arms wrapped around her and he does not want to read the interview either,” an insider revealed.

In addition to the article and photos in the magazine, Jenner and Scott also recorded a video as part of the interview and showed off their chemistry as Kylie quizzed her baby daddy about aspects of their life, such as the names of her beloved dogs. Travis even answered 20 out of the 23 questions correctly.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s relationship is so solid that even her sisters are allegedly jealous of their romance. Kourtney Kardashian, who suffered some relationship drama with her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, last week, is said to be envious over Kylie and Travis’s healthy relationship.

“Kourtney was even jealous at how poised and loving Travis seemed in the video. Kourtney wishes she could have a relationship with Younes as healthy and fun as Kylie’s, instead of worrying about him making rude comments on her Instagram again. Kourtney was envious of her little sister after seeing that, for sure,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

In addition, the source went on to say that Kim Kardashian is very proud of Kylie Jenner and that after the rocky year some of the siblings have had, Kylie and Travis may actually have the strongest relationship in the family. Jenner not only gave birth to her daughter, Stormi, this year, her makeup company is set to bank her $1 million, and she’s not even 21-years-old yet.

It seems that Tyga could be regretting the end of his relationship with Kylie Jenner. However, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star seems more than happy in her current life.