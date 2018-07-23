‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Tues. July 24: Liam & Hope Stunned At Being Caught, Bill Gloats To Justin

New 'B&B' spoilers reveal that both Liam and Hope feel bad after Steffy walks in on them.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, July 24 reveal that Liam (Scott Clifton) finally decides whom he wants, but it may be too late. Elsewhere, his father is unaware that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) had caught them in the act, otherwise, he would be toasting to her reaction. Nevertheless, Bill (Don Diamont) still finds a reason to gloat to Justin (Aaron D. Spears) about how his plan seems to be working.

B&B fans will remember that Bill had gone to the cliff house with one goal in mind – to plant seeds of doubt in Steffy’s mind and to tell her that he would always be there for her instead of Liam. Of course, the photo that Justin sent of Liam and Hope (Annika Noelle) sealed the deal and Steffy hurriedly made her way to Forrester Creations.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via Soap Central, indicate that Spencer and his henchman will talk about how his plan is progressing and that he convinced Steffy that Liam and Ms. Logan belong together. In the meantime, she did indeed find the couple passionately kissing and with Bill’s words fresh in her mind, she was livid that the man she had trusted would betray her like this.

“You’ve destroyed our family!”

Soap Hub teases that the illicit kiss will be the driving force for Steffy to make some new shocking decisions in her life this week. It seems as if she will make it clear that she refuses to be part of this foolery anymore and she will opt out. She is done with Liam and his games and will make it clear that she deserves better.

However, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers via Highlight Hollywood, promise that Hope and Liam will be in shock after being caught by Steffy. It also seems as if after Steffy dumps Liam, he will finally realize that he wants her and will rush after her, according to She Knows Soaps. For too long Steffy has sat passively while Liam chooses to make up his mind, and now that she left him, he will decide that it is Steffy he wants to spend the rest of his life with. But B&B spoilers for later this week indicate that it may be too late for them, as Steffy will accept Bill’s offer.

“The father of my child was half-naked with Hope!”

Hope will also be stunned at being caught, but it also becomes clear to her that Liam really loves Steffy when she sees how guilty he feels about the kiss and how he rushes out to save his relationship with her. However, that doesn’t mean she will stop fighting for the father of her child. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.