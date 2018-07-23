Quaid says he barely slept in the 80s

Dennis Quaid is a true Hollywood veteran, but he is now speaking frankly about his own drug use, and how it got out of hand. Quaid says that in the eighties, things got very bad, and he only slept about an hour a night.

The Daily Mail spoke in detail to Megyn Kelly about his addiction and says at one point he wanted to die. Quaid kept saying that he wanted to quit, but kept going back to the addictive drug he said was everywhere on movie sets. The actor says that the attitude towards drugs was different in the sixties and seventies when he grew up. He said cocaine was even built into movie budgets.

“I was basically doing cocaine pretty much on a daily basis during the 80s. I spent many, many a night screaming at God to please take this away from me, I’ll never do it again because I’ve only got an hour before I have to be at work.”

Quaid says that it wasn’t until he had what he called a “white light moment” that he knew he had to get clean.

“I had a white light experience where I saw myself either dead or losing everything that meant anything to me.”

Quaid says that all of the sudden, he realized that he would be dead soon if he didn’t get straight.

“I had one of those white-light experiences that night where I kind of realized I was going to be dead in five years if I didn’t change my ways. The next day I was in rehab.”

The actor who has had a forty plus year career says that it was the height of his career when he hit rock bottom. He said in the late eighties he now realizes he was a total mess. At the time he just told himself he was a party guy.

‘By the time I was doing The Big Easy, in the late 1980s, I was a mess. I was getting an hour of sleep a night. I had a reputation for being a ‘bad boy,’ which seemed like a good thing, but basically, I just had my head stuck up my a**.”

Quaid says that his marriage to Meg Ryan got complicated when her career took off and his stalled.

“When we met you know I was the big deal and then my career [came to a halt]. And I have to admit it, I actually did feel like I disappeared.”

Dennis Quaid says that he got divorced from his third wife in 2016, but he hasn’t ruled out getting married for the fourth time.