The two are playing Princess Margaret & Antony Armstrong-Jones

Netflix has really been delivering this week when it comes to sneak peeks into season 3 of The Crown with photos of cast members in costume. For season 3, all of the main roles have been recast, so this is the first time that fans have seen the new Queen Elizabeth, Princess Margaret, and Lord Snowdon, Anthony Armstrong-Jones.

The Daily Mail showed the first photos of Helena Bonham Carter on the set as Princess Margaret and Ben Daniels as Armstrong-Jones in formal wear. Bonham Carter is wearing a floral silk dress and a glamorous updo. The photos of the two shooting last week on the Hyland Park, Essex set were released this weekend causing additional excitement among The Crown faithful.

Sources on set say that the scene was a state dinner so even the extras were dressed for a formal occasion.

“It appears that the pair were filming during a state dinner of some sort, with Ben looking suave in a tuxedo, and Helena donning white satin gloves.”

Princess Margaret will play an even bigger role this coming season as The Crown will tell the story of the volatile relationship between the princess and Armstrong-Jones that eventually ends in divorce (but not until season 4)

The Crown FIRST LOOK: Helena Bonham Carter gets into character as Princess Margaret as she joins Ben Daniels on set of Netflix drama for first time #TheCrown #OliviaColman #HelenaBonhamCarter #BenDanielshttps://t.co/hXIW7uTr26 — Carl (@NeverDontGiveUp) July 22, 2018

Earlier this week, Netflix shared photos of Helena Bonham Carter for the first time as Princess Margaret in The Crown, and also Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth posed in her pearls with her tea.

Bonham Carter said she was eager to take the role, but she’s nervous about stepping into the big shoes left behind by Vanessa Kirby, the first Princess Margaret.

“I’m not sure which I’m more terrified about – doing justice to the real Princess Margaret or following in the shoes of Vanessa Kirby’s Princess Margaret. The only thing I can guarantee is that I’ll be shorter [than Vanessa].”

Now, the only main character that fans haven’t seen in costume is Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip.

Olivia Colman has spoken out about her excitement in taking on the role of the queen from Claire Foy who played the monarch is seasons one and two.

“I’m so thrilled to be part of The Crown. I was utterly gripped watching it. A proper ‘just one more’ feeling. I think Claire Foy is an absolute genius. She’s an incredibly hard acct to follow. I’m basically going to rewatch every episode and copy her!”

The latest addition to the cast is Josh O’Connor from The Durrells who will play a mid-twenties Prince Charles. With the delay in season 3, it’s likely that photos will continue to be shared in advance of the premiere.