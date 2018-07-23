Elizabeth Hurley Marks Instagram Milestone With Bikini Photo After Vacationing With Her Ex And His Girlfriend

Elizabeth Hurley just became an Instagram millionaire. The 53-year-old Austin Powers actress has steadily been gaining followers by wowing the world with her age-defying body, which she usually flaunts in bikinis from her own beachwear line. So when she finally reached one million followers, Hurley knew the perfect way to mark the occasion: with a celebratory swimsuit snapshot.

On Sunday, Elizabeth Hurley took to Instagram to shower her followers with kiss emojis. She also made a kissy face just for them. After social media users made her summer by giving her over one million follows, she puckered up in a bright pink bikini. Her bikini photos are usually taken from a distance by someone else, but this time she decided to share an up-close swimsuit selfie that only gave her followers a look at the top of her two-piece.

“Yay!! A million followers. Kisses to all,” Hurley captioned the image.

As usual, Elizabeth Hurley’s followers responded to her post with words of admiration and praise.

“Wow!! Still one of the most beautiful women ever!!” wrote one fan.

“Those late additions had no idea what they were missing,” another remarked.

It was also suggested that The Royals star needs to come up with a name for her fans now that she’s so popular.

“So your majesty do you refer to us as Hurleyites, Hurlians or just Loyal Subjects? Congratulation on one million! Millions to go,” one of her admirers commented.

Elizabeth Hurley didn’t reveal where her bikini photo was taken, but The Daily Mail recently reported that the Bedazzled actress has been vacationing in Mykonos with a somewhat surprising group of companions. On Friday, she joined her ex-husband, Indian textile heir Arun Nayar, 53, and his new girlfriend on a relaxing getaway to the gorgeous Mediterranean island. Nayar’s girlfriend was photographed rocking a tiny string bikini, while Hurley was was much more covered up than usual in a white ankle-length kaftan. However, a bikini was visible underneath the baggy, see-through garment.

Hurley’s son, 16-year-old Damien, was also photographed walking the beach with his mom. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Damien takes many of his mother’s bikini photos. The teen’s father is 53-year-old film producer Steve Bing.

During a recent interview with The Telegraph, Elizabeth Hurley called rumors that Damien is embarrassed by her bikini photos “absolute rubbish.”

“He chooses clothes for me. He’s my stylist,” said the proud mom.

According to Elizabeth, her son even picked out the dress that she wore to his 16th birthday party, which is pictured below.

16 !! A post shared by Damian Hurley (@damianhurley1) on Apr 4, 2018 at 1:01pm PDT

Elizabeth Hurley has remained on friendly terms with most of her exes, excluding Damien Hurley’s biological father. Her most famous ex-boyfriend, Hugh Grant, is Damien’s godfather, and Australian cricketer Shane Warne is close to the teen. It’s also pretty clear that Damien and his mom get on well with Nayar.

“‘Well, I love them, so it is easy be good friends with someone you love,” Elizabeth Hurley said of being on friendly terms with so many of her exes. “In my relationships, I tend to be best friends, confidantes, with the person in my life and I would hate to lose that. You can’t annihilate the past so you might as well celebrate it.”