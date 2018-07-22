Galaxy X: Samsung’s Foldable Smartphone Would Likely Have A Mammoth Screen

When unfolded, the Galaxy X might feature a very substantial screen size.

Amidst reports that Samsung is preparing to discontinue the Galaxy Note line in favor of the S-series next year, the idea of the Galaxy X, the company’s near-mythical foldable smartphone that has been in development for years, becomes more plausible than ever. With recent reports suggesting that the Galaxy X is finally up for a 2019 release, it might only be a matter of time before the smartphone market gets a good glimpse at Samsung’s next-generation, hybrid, foldable device.

According to a recent report from T3, the Galaxy X would definitely catch a lot of interested looks, thanks to its expansive display. According to the publication, tech analyst Park Hyung-Woo believes that Samsung would release the Galaxy X with a screen that spans a vast 7.3 inches when unfolded. That’s larger than a conventional 7-inch Android tablet, and just more than half an inch smaller than the iPad Mini series. According to Park, however, the Galaxy X would be comprised of three OLED displays that fold in and out, not one, flexible display.

So far, rumors about the Galaxy X suggest that the device would be a premium flagship through and through. According to T3, expectations are high that the Galaxy X would feature 4GB-6GB of RAM, as well as storage options of 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB. One thing that Samsung would have to work really hard for, however, would be the foldable smartphone’s camera, considering that cramming the intricate components of an imaging sensor into a foldable package would likely be incredibly difficult.

The Galaxy X has been faced with delay after delay, with the upcoming smartphone’s absence in the market practically becoming a running joke in the mobile community. If a recent report from the Wall Street Journal is any indication, however, there is a good chance that Samsung would finally release the device in 2019. The WSJ article also mentions a number of interesting design cues about the smartphone, including its almost all-screen design and its massive display. The publication also noted that the Galaxy X would resemble a wallet when it’s folded in, which would allow the device to protect its foldable display from scratches and dings.

If recent reports are any indication, it appears that Samsung’s Galaxy X smartphone would finally be seeing a release next year. With the Note line rumored to be heading for retirement, and with reports stating that Samsung’s heir has recently taken an interest in the foldable device, it might very well be just a matter of time before the Galaxy X gets unveiled to the smartphone world.