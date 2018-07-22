Taylor Swift Shares Photo Of Herself Performing Completely Drenched From The Rain During New Jersey Concert

Taylor stopped in New Jersey for three nights and ended up putting on a concert in torrential rain.

Taylor Swift knew that it could rain during her stop in New Jersey on her “Reputation” tour, but she didn’t cancel or shy away from the torrential rain. Instead, she kept on performing her entire set list of 19 songs with a huge smile on her face. As if on cue, the rain started after the opening acts and continued to get worse. And yes, it rained for the entire duration of the concert.

Before Swift went on to perform, she posted a video saying that “Uh, it’s 80 to 90 percent chance of rain. But we like the rain, don’t we? I love it, personally.” Her mom, who was seen in the video, however, didn’t look so excited about the rain.

And she wasn’t kidding! Fans loved the show, rocking out with Taylor in ponchos or just getting plainly drenched alongside the star. Plus, everyone walked away from the unforgettable night with huge respect for Taylor and her whole crew, according to E Online. The show was at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.

The concert has rave reviews from NJ, which noted that the entire spectacle was eye-popping wonderful. From CO2 blasts, pyrotechnics, to two 100-foot HD screens, fans enjoyed an immersive concert filled with tons of hits and new songs. Best of all was a tilting, golden snake throne and a 50-foot inflatable cobra that joined Swift on stage during the song “Look.”

The show in New Jersey was a big milestone for MetLife Stadium too. The venue, although the largest one in the state, was the first to headline a female artist for three nights.

Other artists: Rain? Guys we have to cancel… Taylor Swift: Did you say rain? catCH ME IN MY BEST DRESS, FEARLESS! Ugh the legend jumped out pic.twitter.com/MwmnMdtAVd — Cody ???? (@xcxcody13) July 22, 2018

And although it was fun for most fans to get soaking wet, some, like the reporter for Bustle, woke up with a cold. Taylor didn’t miss the fact that the fans were there to see her also, regardless of rain, and one said, “Your real friends show up for you rain or shine.”

Taylor also pumped everyone up by pointing out that it was a rare occurrence.

“The thing about rain shows is they’re very, very, very rare, as far as I’ve experienced. And this sounds a little weird, but I think a rain show happens to a crowd for a reason. It happens to a crowd that is ready to take it to the next level.”

Fans who attended the concert couldn’t stop gushing about it on social media either. There’s just something about watching your favorite singer bare it all in normally-horrible weather conditions that got everyone super pumped up. Not to mention, the photos from the rainy concert turned out to be really quite beautiful.