Top Ten Shows To Watch This Week

The middle of July is not a comfortable time of the year for may U.S citizens, as the sweltering heat forces adults and children out of the beating sun and into the air conditioning. With little left to do but clean, many are choosing to grab a cool drink and flip on their television for the latest movies and TV shows. Although the choice to stay in may be simple, choosing the right show and where to begin can be exhausting, here are the top 10 shows to watch this week according to Glamour.

Settling in for some melodrama to end the weekend, A Father’s Nightmare premiers on Lifetime Sunday, July 22 at 8 p.m ET. A sequel to the 2012 film A Mother’s Nightmare, Sunday’s film portrays the character Vanessa, returning home from a psychiatric institution.

Returning for Season 5, Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” premiers on Monday, July 23 at 8 p.m. ET on Vh1. Critics say fans can expect to be shocked by the cast’s crazy demeanor and actions.

The new, food series No Passport Required focuses on a different immigrant community in a new city. Airing it’s “Chicago” episode after visiting the Mexican community in the city on Tuesday July 24, 9 p.m. on PBS.

A new Netflix special, Iliza Shlesinger: Elder Millennial, begins streaming on Tuesday, July 24. The stand-up comedian shares about her new engagement, relationship and life after 35.

Stephen King’s classic story, Castle Rock, makes its way to Netflix on Wednesday, July 25. The new horror series focuses on a man who returns to Maine and finds his life different.

As YouTube continues to grow its content, Sideswiped, makes its way onto the movie scene Wednesday, July 25. A comedy about a woman, who after turning 35 downloads Tinder and swipes right on every guy she sees.

Shows come and go on Netflix and A Cinderella Story will be leaving at the end of July. A perfect movie to watch on a hot Thursday, catching up with Hillary Duff and her ‘wicked stepmother.’

The women of Litchfield Penitentiary return to Netflix on Friday, July 27 as the Emmy winning series Orange Is the New Black returns.

Set in Cape Cod, a teenager gets in over his head dealing drugs while trying to fall in love in the new movie Hot Summer Nights, in theaters Friday, July 27.

Ending the week with Pink Collar Crimes on Saturday at 8.p. on CBS, the new series is hosted by Marcia Clark who explores women who have committed violent crimes.