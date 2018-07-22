Justin Bieber Attempts To Shut Down Rumors That Fiance Hailey Baldwin Is Pregnant

In case some fans aren’t up to speed, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are engaged. The couple got engaged on July 7 while vacationing in the Bahamas with both parties confirming the engagement shortly thereafter. A lot of fans were shocked as Bieber, 24, and Baldwin, 21, were only rumored to be dating for a month and neither had confirmed that they were even together to begin with.

While the two are seemingly very much in love with each other, there is a lot of speculation as to why they decided to rush their relationship by getting engaged so fast and of course, a possible pregnancy tops the list. The “Sorry” singer was spotted out in Beverley Hills without his model fiancee by his side this weekend and attempted to shut the pregnancy rumors down when confronted by a paparazzo who was following him, per Cosmopolitan.

The entire exchange was filmed on camera as the pap followed the “What Do You Mean?” singer from the garage where he parked his car, to the streets of Beverley Hills. The pap even waited outside while Bieber stepped into a coffee joint.

The exchange began immediately with the pap first congratulating Bieber on his engagement. As the “Love Yourself” singer made his way down the street, the pap attempted to get some possible wedding details out of him, but every question asked was met with a cold, hard “no” from Bieber.

Upon exiting the coffee shop, the pap immediately hit Bieber with the hard-hitting question, “Hey Justin, is Hailey pregnant right now?” and defended his question by saying, “everybody was thinking she might be pregnant.”

Bieber immediately stopped walking and confronted the paparazzo head-on. However, if fans were expecting the “Baby” singer to get all riled up as he as been known to do in the past, this was not the case this time around. Bieber calmly addressed the pap in an attempt to shut not only the rumors but the conversation down as well.

“What’s your deal, bro? You just seem like, you seem to normal to be doing this job,” he says. The pap responds, “Really?”, and Bieber continues with, “I think so. I just don’t understand why you gotta try to get a rise, you know what I’m saying?”

The pap continued to try and defend his question, but Bieber, still not having it, continued to cut him off, ultimately leading the pap to apologize for over-stepping and agreeing to Bieber’s demand to “put the camera down.”

Bieber and Baldwin aren’t the only couple to have to endure pregnancy rumors as the reason for their quick engagement. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Ariana Grande shut down pregnancy rumors back in June, following her quick engagement to Saturday Night Live star, Pete Davidson. The two of them became engaged after dating for only a few weeks.

Fans can watch what went down between the paparazzo and Bieber below.