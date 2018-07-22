Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Get Dressed Up For Pusha T’s Wedding

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West dressed in their best on Saturday as they attended the wedding of their close friend, rapper Pusha T.

According to a July 21 report by People Magazine, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West weren’t the only celebrities in attendance. In fact, Pharrell Williams served as Pusha T’s best man during the ceremony.

Ahead of the ceremony, Kardashian posted videos of herself and West all dressed up for the wedding. Kim revealed that Kanye was wearing a black suit and white dress shirt, captioning the video “Mr. West is in the building,” and adding that Kanye is “so handsome in a suit.”

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian looked stunning in gold, wearing a a Balmain mini dress and carrying a Judith Leiber clutch shaped like an old school cellphone. The pair then headed to the wedding, which took place at the iconic Cavalier Hotel in Virginia Beach.

Pusha T wed his longtime love, Virginia Williams, on Saturday. The rapper has had a big year. In addition to his wedding, he is currently the president of Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music record label. He also dropped a new album, Daytona, in May, and caused a big stir with the album’s cover art, which was a photo of Whitney Houston’s drug infested bathroom. Kanye paid $85,000 for the photo, and drew criticism for many Whitney Houston fans and family members. Pusha also dissed rapper Drake on the album, which prompted Drake to hit back in the lyrics of his song, Duppy Freestyle.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West recently took a short vacation with their friends and family to celebrate the Fourth of July. The famous couple headed to Idaho to stay in a $1.85 million cabin on the water. The vacation home boasts four bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and a great view of the water.

While the pair celebrated the holiday there, Kardashian documented some of the fun she was having with her friends. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted videos to her Instagram account of she and her girlfriends wakeboarding, which the mother-of-three claimed was much harder than it looked.

Kim and Kanye have had a very busy summer already. In addition to Pusha T’s wedding, the couple have celebrated West’s album release and birthday, North’s fifth birthday, and their wedding anniversary. They also headed back to Paris for Fashion Week for the first time since Kim’s terrifying 2016 robbery, where she had nearly $10 million worth of jewelry stolen from her hotel room and was held at gun point.