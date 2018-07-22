Tim Tebow’s Mysterious Hand Injury Lands Him On DL List Ahead Of Appointment With Hand Specialist

The outfielder suffered the injury in Thursday's game and was pulled from the roster in the seventh inning.

The Binghamton Rumble Ponies have placed outfielder Tim Tebow on the disabled list because of a hand injury he suffered in Thursday’s game against the Trenton Thunder. He was pulled from the game in the seventh inning due to discomfort related to the injury. An X-ray and MRI of his right hand have been performed, but manager Luis Rojas told reporters that they don’t yet have the results back. Bleacher Report says the organization doesn’t know exactly what is wrong with Tebow’s hand at this time. Rojas explained the current situation.

“It’s a hand/wrist thing. I think there was one swing where he let go the bottom hand and the top hand finished his swing. He said that he felt something there. We don’t know right now.”

He added that the team’s medical trainer and the Mets organization required Tebow to go to New York right away so they could “make sure it’s nothing major.” USA Today reports that he is scheduled to meet with a hand specialist in New York on Monday.

The injury comes during a stretch of high performance for the 30-year-old during a season that’s been less than outstanding for him overall. He has gotten at least one hit in nine out of his last 10 games and hit the baseball three out of his five times at bat against the Akron RubberDucks, including a homerun that brought his season total to six. He’s batting .340 in the month of July. For the season, Tebow also has 36 RBIs, is batting .273, and has racked up the highest number of strikeouts on his team at 103.

With the Mets’ current 2018 record of 40-55, there has been speculation that Tebow may be called up to the majors come September when rosters expand to 40 slots given his steady improvement this season. When asked about the possibility before his appearance in the 2018 All-Star Game, he indicated that he doesn’t really think about it much.

“I’m just working on seeing more pitches and having a plan when I come up to bat. I can’t worry about the hypotheticals or the what-ifs. I don’t think that’s a place an athlete can live. I know as a baseball player I have a lot of room to grow, and I think I’m getting better every day and every series.”

Tim Tebow won the Heisman Trophy in 2007 and began his NFL career with the Denver Broncos in 2010. He went on to play for the New York Jets, New England Patriots, and Philadelphia Eagles. He was an All-Star baseball player his junior year of high school and left the NFL in 2016 to pursue a career in professional baseball.