Pregnant Pippa Middleton Follows Sister Kate’s Pregnancy Style Trend

Pregnant Pippa Middleton, 34, followed in her sister Kate Middleton’s footsteps recently when she wore a stunning dress from the Duchess’s favorite maternity designer. The younger Middleton is expecting her first child with her husband, James Matthews.

While the Middleton sisters have long had a strong style game, during her pregnancy, Pippa has really taken her moment to shine. According to a recent Bazaar report, the Duchess of Cambridge’s younger sister stepped out wearing an off the shoulder black floral dress in London last week. The mother-to-be accessorized her summery dress with an apple red cross-body circle bag, gold earrings, sunglasses and black wedge espadrille sandals. She left her gorgeous brunette hair down around her shoulders.

The maternity look comes from a favorite of Kate Middleton’s during her three pregnancies, Seraphine. Pippa wore the look for an outing where she walked her dogs around the city over the weekend. In addition to the Duchess, other celebrities like Kate Hudson, Gwen Stefani, and Amanda Seyfried enjoy the brand’s maternity wear.

Inquisitr recently reported that Pippa looked summery and fresh in another great look last week at Wimbledon with her her husband. She debuted a fun hairstyle that day which featured side French braids pulled back into a low ponytail to keep her hair out of her face. Her dress, which featured a drop waist, green print, and puffy sleeves, showed off her growing baby bump. Earlier at Wimbledon, she wowed in a stylish white eyelet sundress.

Pippa has had a penchant for wearing wedge style espadrilles this summer while she’s expecting. Interestingly, wedges are a style of shoe that her sister Kate and Kate’s new sister-in-law Meghan Markle don’t wear, according to an Inquisitr report.

The reason for the distinct lack of wedge shoes among the women of the British Royal family is because Queen Elizabeth II does not care for the style of footwear. An inside source said, “The Queen isn’t a fan of wedged shoes. She really doesn’t like them, and it’s well known among the women in the family.”

While wedges aren’t banned, the women of the family tend to avoid wearing them for official outings especially when the Queen is in attendance most of the time.

Indeed, Pippa Middleton isn’t bound by these same concerns, and she’s enjoying the comfortable and stylish shoes this summer while she awaits the arrival of her first child. The footwear goes well with her summer maternity style.