Alter-Ego Kate Kane May Actually Be A Jewish Lesbian In CW ‘Batwoman’ Remake

If 'Batwoman' is reproduced, Kane would be the first gay lead in a superhero TV show.

CW is potentially developing a “Batwoman” remake that will feature alter-ego Kate Kane as a Jewish lesbian, Metro Weekly reports. The show will debut in 2019 if it passes the screening process.

Ironically, Batwoman was initially developed as a character to dispel myths of Batman’s homosexuality in the 1950’s.

The thought behind Kane’s new sexual orientation is to create a cast that is more in tune with modern society.

The network announced in May that the revamped Kane would be part of the annual crossover between the four DC Comics shows that CW hosts. These include “The Flash,” “Arrow,” “Legends of Tomorrow,” and “Supergirl.”

Geoff Johns, who notably stepped down as the CEO of DC Entertainment, will be executive producing through his new operation, Mad Ghost Productions.

Other executive producers include Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schecter, who will be working through Berlanti Productions. Warner Bros. Television is collaborating with Berlanti Productions on the venture.

The “Batwoman” remake would mark Berlanti’s seventh show on CW out of a whopping 15 over his lengthy career. Some of these include “All American,” “Riverdale,” and “Black Lightning.”

Berlanti also produces “Titans” and “Doom Patrol” on DC Universe, DC Comic’s streaming service.

Batwoman TV Series In Works At the CW With Groundbreaking Lesbian Superhero Lead From Caroline Dries & Greg Berlanti https://t.co/8OEsrtC3eG pic.twitter.com/0lrnbmx5Ut — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) July 17, 2018

The head executive producer on the project will be Caroline Dries, who is behind CW hit shows “The Vampire Diaries” and “Melrose Place.” She has experience in the superhero arena and was an original writer on the Clark Kent drama, “Smallville.”

Kate Kane is described as a out lesbian with “a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind” by Variety. She aims to fight crime in Gotham, but also struggles with her own insecurities.

“Supergirl” will also be developing a transgender character for it’s upcoming fourth season.

DC has been praised for being open to LGBTQ content, while Marvel is often criticized for leaving it out. A notable example is that a scene depicting Valkyrie’s bisexuality was deleted from the Thor:Ragnarok film.

Forbes notes that the “Batwoman” re-vamp would be the third show that is Batman focused without actually featuring the main character.

“DC views Batman as an ‘A-List’ draw,” the publication wrote. “One that is only allowed to exist in its films. The TV side of things has to be satisfied with Batwoman, Robin, and teenage Bruce Wayne.”

Forbes adds, “This isn’t to say those shows are bad or will be bad, but this dance is getting a bit ridiculous.”