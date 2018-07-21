New York Yankees Vs. The New York Mets: Watch The Subway Series Online Free Live Stream And Preview

In Game 1 of the subway series between the New York Yankees and New York Mets, the Mets came out on top with a 7-5 victory over the Bronx Bombers. The Mets held back on using closer Jeurys Familia last night as he is expected to be traded within the next 72 hours. Yoenis Cespedes returned to the Mets lineup and slugged a homer to help propel the Mets offense. Noah Syndergaard, who has also been involved in a number of trade rumors, including to the Yankees, went five innings, giving up one earned run and picking up his sixth win of the season. The loss dropped the Yankees to 5 and a half games behind Boston in the AL East race.

In today’s game, Steven Matz takes the hill for the Mets against Sonny Gray who continues to struggle with a 6-7 record and ERA north of five. Gray hasn’t shown any consistency this season and has inspired a series of cringing face memes captioned “The face you make when Sonny Gray pitches.” Gray’s performance this season is part of the reason the Yankees are potentially looking for multiple pitchers prior to the trading deadline.

Matz is posting nice enough numbers, but has been very hit or miss throughout the season. His last start against the Yankees he surrendered a homer and walked four on his way to giving up three earned runs over 6 innings. If he could replicate that start today, he can keep his team in the game. This isn’t a must win game for the Yankees, but it is one that they need if they want to keep Boston in close range.

The start time for the second game of the subway series is 1:05 p.m. The game will be carried on television by stations WPIX, YES, and the MLB Network (out of market only). If you are out of the service area of WPIX and the YES Network, and do not have a subscription to the MLB Network, you can still watch the game online via a live stream.

Today's lineup.

Nimmo – RF

Cabrera – DH

Flores – 1B

Conforto – LF

Bautista – 3B

Plawecki – C

Rosario – SS

den Dekker – CF

Reyes – 2B

Matz – P

Most live streams for the game are free of charge. However some are subscription based, or require registration using a credit card. MLB.tv is usually one of the most reliable live streaming services available for MLB games, and does require a subscription, but offers a discount for students and members of the U.S. Armed forces. This weekend, however, all games being played are offered for free as a promotion to find new subscribers. If you have The YES Network or WPIX on your cable box, they can be live streamed using Roku, FireStick, Chromecast, or any number of streaming devices.