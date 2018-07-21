‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Week Of July 23: Steffy Says Yes To Bill When She Catches Liam With Hope

New weekly B&B spoilers says that Steffy is tired of being made a fool.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers promise a week filled with a dramatic twist when Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) makes the choice she swore she never would make. Emma (Nia Sioux) feels sidelined by Zoe (Kiara Barnes), while Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) are once again thrust into their daughters’ love lives. Will Liam (Scott Clifton) be able to save his relationship with Steffy, or will Hope (Annika Noelle) use the new turn of events to her advantage?

Monday, July 23

After warning security to keep her out, Zoe not only managed to sneak past the guards but she also managed to steal the spotlight. Emma will be devastated that all her hard work goes unnoticed while Zoe basks in the glory and fame. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via She Knows Soaps, reveal that she will turn to Xander to salve her wounded ego.

According to Soap Central, Steffy will hire a nanny named Amelia (Nicola Posener) to look after baby Kelly. Encouraged by Bill, Steffy will make her way to Forrester Creations to see for herself if anything is happening between Liam and Hope. B&B fans will remember that Bill showed Steffy a photo that Justin sent him of the two of them in an embrace. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that she will find the pair in compromising position and Steffy will be shocked.

Tuesday, July 24

Liam and Hope certainly didn’t mean to get caught by Steffy. Liam will dash after Steffy after she runs out in order to explain himself.

Bill will gloat and tell Justin that his photo came at the right time. He will tell his henchman what went down and how he baited Steffy into going to Forrester Creations to see Liam and Hope for herself. Spoilers indicate that he will also tell Justin that he convinced Steffy that Liam and Hope are made for each other.

Wednesday, July 25

Hope will turn to her mother and tell her how Steffy jumped to the wrong conclusions after finding her and Liam together. Brooke will reassure her daughter and soothe away her fears.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Steffy will feel betrayed by Liam and will turn to Bill. She will make a shocking deal with him that will shake the very foundations of her and Liam’s relationship.

Thursday, July 26

Liam will rush over to the cliff house ready to explain everything to Steffy. Instead, he will find Brooke there who will tell him that he should not feel guilty about anything. She will remind him that he is single and did nothing wrong.

However, Ridge won’t feel the same way when Hope tells him that Steffy walked in on her and Liam during a passionate moment. Highlight Hollywood indicates that “Ridge fights to control his emotions.” Later, Steffy also fills him in on what had occurred.

Friday, July 27

In his search for Bill, Ridge goes to the Spencers’ house. Ridge finds Wyatt (Darin Brooks), who will fill him in on some incredible news.

Steffy and Liam will finally come face-to-face with the consequences of their decisions when past, present, and future come together in a momentous cliffhanger Friday.