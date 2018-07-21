Rob Zombie to release new album in 2019

The rocker is also expected to release a new horror movie titled ‘3 From Hell,’ a followup to ‘The Devil’s Rejects.’

Rob Zombie has been accused of plenty, but being lazy is definitely a label someone would have trouble applying to the 53-year-old musician and filmmaker.

Zombie has just announced a new album, which is set to be released in 2019, according to Bloody-Disgusting.

The upcoming album, as-yet untitled, will be in addition to a new film he will be releasing in the same year. Zombie wrapped filming on 3 From Hell in March, then hit the road with Marilyn Manson for a tour spanning most of the summer. Zombie and Manson have already played a string of concerts this summer and are still hitting a slew of major cities through August.

After the tour wraps, Zombie has stated he’ll begin editing 3 From Hell. As such, Zombie’s plate is now filled after post-production on the film wraps, since he is now set to begin work on his upcoming 2019 album.

With so many demanding projects in queue, one thing unlikely to be called into question anytime soon is Rob Zombie’s work ethic.

The upcoming album will be a followup to Zombie’s 2016 album The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser. Zombie also released a live version of his White Zombie classic Astro Creep: 2000. Zombie also recently posted new images from the set of 3 From Hell to his Instagram, depicting some of the iconic characters from The Devil’s Rejects, garnering further excitement from fans.

Jack O’ Lantern depicting metal icon Rob Zombie who is set to release a new album and horror film next year. Andrew H. Walker / Getty Images

Rob Zombie’s upcoming album will also be his debut for Nuclear Blast Records, who he recently signed with. Nuclear Black Records are self-proclaimed fans of Rob Zombie, and appear excited for the venture. Zombie also appeared excited to be working with the label in a recent interview with Blabbermouth.

“I am very excited to work with the fine folks at Nuclear Blast. The combination of the label’s grassroots urge to get the hustle done mixed with the detonation of our most combustable melodic masterpiece yet should prove to be a winning hybrid of hellacious hullabaloo.”

Recently Rob Zombie released a one-off single as part of a promotion for his joint Twins Of Evil: The Second Coming Tour, a collaboration with co-headliner and fellow shock-rocker Marilyn Manson. The two covered the classic Beatles song “Helter Skelter.” The two are also performing the song live at every stop on the tour, though fans unable to make the outing can still check it out on streaming sites like Spotify, Apple Music, and Google Play.