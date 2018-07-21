Olivia Culpo Dons Black Bikini On Romantic Austin Getaway With Danny Amendola

Olivia shared a photo of herself wearing a sexy black bikini as she enjoys a romantic getaway with Danny in Austin.

Olivia Culpo soaked up the sunshine in Austin in a sexy black bikini with beautiful trim that looks to be inspired by Victorian lace. The lace details are on the straps and along the bottom of the bikini top, plus some more decorate the front of her bikini bottom. Olivia also wore some silver hoop earrings.

Culpo’s enjoying a romantic getaway with Danny Amendola, who reportedly invited Olivia to attend a wedding with him in Houston as his date back in June, according to the Daily Mail. So even though the two had been off-again, it gave them another excuse to spend time together.

Eventually, the two ended up at Gurney’s restaurant in Rhode Island, where the lovers ended up packing on the PDA so much that people in the restaurant actually complained to management.

Although the couple appears to be back together again, one source has said that they “are not exclusively dating, but are working on the relationship,” according to Inquisitr.

On the other hand, another source told E! News that the couple is “exclusively back together and are in a great place since splitting. They really needed space and to figure things out, but their paths led them to reconnect again and they’re really happy.”

Olivia and Danny have been on-and-off since they first got together in 2016, with the latest break reportedly starting around March, 2018. Even so, Danny’s been making brief appearances in Olivia’s Instagram stories, including one yesterday.

On Thursday, Olivia shared a photo of herself by the water, about to pop a bottle of what looks like champagne. The caption read, “Because it’s almost FLYDAY,” and now we know that she was flying to Austin. She wore a vibrant green dress with oversized earrings.

Because it’s almost FLYDAY ???? A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Jul 19, 2018 at 6:52pm PDT

Olivia’s been fairly busy recently, as she just attended the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit show in Miami. She wore a stunning, bright red dress with a chic shoulder accent. Culpo even added that she did her own hair and makeup, and is going to start posting more “tutorial-ishhh videos,” asking fans, “What kind of looks do you want to see?!” Her red lips complemented her outfit perfectly, while she kept the rest of her makeup fairly neutral.

If fans are wondering why Olivia and Danny have been going back and forth, it might be because Olivia is such an independent woman.

“Olivia has minor commitment issues and is very independent, making it hard for her to be in a relationship. She also travels often and is very busy with work, which is hard,” one source said.