Taylor Swift Shows Off Her Toned Legs In A Cheetah Mini Skirt

Taylor Swift sure does loves her cats.

Taylor Swift is not afraid to show off her wild side. She seems to be taking New York City by storm, or at least by the cat’s tail anyway. The pop singer decided to step out in the Big Apple wearing a cat-tastic outfit that may have everyone talking. According to E News, she left her apartment looking like she just stepped out of a movie about cats.

It just so happens that she just got cast in an upcoming film version of the musical “Cats” along with Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, and James Corden. T-Swift is taking her kitty obsession seriously it looks like. Her outfit consisted of a fun cheetah print mini skirt that showed off her well-toned legs. She teamed the animal print with a black lacy top and black strappy sandals. She also carried a matching cheetah handbag. She finished her look with fashionable sunglasses, a cute side braid, and dark lipstick for her outing.

The whole outfit just shows what a force Taylor Swift is. Just a few days ago, the 28-year-old musical artist took on a serious denim look while strolling through the streets of New York City, as reported by The Inquisitr. Not everyone can pull off this look, but she sure made it her own and rocked it. She had on a pair of denim shorts and a denim crop top. It was the perfect outfit for one of the hottest artists around as she enjoyed the hot summer day.

Taylor Swift’s two cats are probably doing a little kitty dance now that their owner will be donning a cat suit soon in the film. She is not only an official cat lady, but she will be pretending to be a feline as well. Meredith and Olivia will highly approve of this new role of hers.

The “Delicate” singer had taken some time off for a relaxing vacation earlier this month with boyfriend Joe Alwyn as the lovebirds frolicked in the ocean. Their romantic destination included the Turks and Caicos where they spent time swimming, snorkeling, and cuddling up together. She is reportedly very happy with her guy and is said to be in a good place these days. This couple’s relationship is pretty low key and that is just the way Taylor Swift likes it.

More details will follow on just what role Swift will be playing when she starts filming for “Cats.” It should prove to be interesting and fun for this high-profile cat lover, and for her Swifties as well.