Denise Richards Is ‘Close’ To Joining ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’

Denise Richards also says she's a 'very big fan' of the 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.'

If Denise Richards gets her way, she’ll have the ultimate dream come true and join the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

According to People Magazine, Richards is “very close” to signing a deal to star in the ninth season of the hit Bravo show.

And it’s not just Denise Richards that’s excited about joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. According to a source close to the production, the cast and the crew are “very excited” about the prospect of having Denise on board.

Denise has been in talks to join the cast for a very long time, but “the timing was never right” for her to come on board. However, the timing seems right now.

What makes Denise such a “natural” fit for the show is that, in addition to watching and being a fan of the Housewives for years, she’s also a good friend to many of the show’s cast members, including Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna.

The producers were looking for someone who “lives a Hollywood life,” which Denise clearly does. They also wanted to “shake up the drama” for the ninth season, without creating a total brawl between everyone. Best of all, Denise Richards has made clear that she isn’t afraid of “the drama,” and getting her hands dirty in a fight to make for good TV.

While Denise is no stranger to reality TV — her hit show, Denise Richards: It’s Complicated, aired on E! for two seasons — this would be the first time in a long time that she’s had projects going for her, either on television or film.

As an actress who was formerly married to Charlie Sheen, she knows more than enough about “drama.” And, unfortunately, she’s had more drama of her own as of late.

According to The Blast, Richards, who just sold her $5 million Hidden Hills mansion, recently ran the risk of losing her horses to hefty unpaid veterinarian bills, and even enlisted the aid of her infamous ex-husband to try to help her out of the bind.

Ultimately, she had to pay the center more than $40,000 to keep her beloved, award-winning horses, Lily and Hansel.

While a representative for Bravo TV had no comment about Denise Richards’ potential hiring on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, we will definitely keep you posted on this and other casting updates as they arise.