Meghan Markle ‘Lives In Fear’ That Her Father Will Leak Their Conversations, ‘Us Weekly’ Reports

Meghan Markle’s family drama is not behind her yet, a new report indicates.

After several weeks of embarrassing stories related to her family in the lead-up to the Royal Wedding earlier this year, a report from Us Weekly indicates that Meghan lives in constant fear that any communication with her father could find its way into the tabloids. Her dad, Thomas Markle, bowed out of the wedding after suffering a heart attack, but not before an embarrassing incident where he took a payout from paparazzi to allow them to film some of his wedding preparations.

Now, Meghan feels she can’t trust her father to keep from making waves again, an insider told the celebrity news outlet.

“Meghan is so upset over Thomas. She’s upset for a couple of reasons. She doesn’t even know how to communicate with her dad without knowing he won’t exploit her,” a source told Us Weekly. “She lives in fear that he’ll leak their communication. If he’s spoken this much already, why wouldn’t he leak their conversation?”

The source added that Meghan Markle loves her father, but is wary of interacting with him right now.

“She would like to speak to him, but there is no trust there anymore,” the source reveals. “And it doesn’t seem like it could ever be rebuilt. The damage is done.”

There could be more drama to come out related to the wedding. The source claimed that Thomas Markle “faked this weird heart attack” that kept him from traveling to London for the Royal Wedding.

This week, Thomas Markle is still attracting attention, claiming this week that his daughter is secretly struggling with the pressure that comes from being a member of the Royal Family.

“My thing about my daughter right now is that I think she is terrified. I see it in her eyes, I see it in her face and I see it in her smile,” Thomas Markle said in an interview with The Sun this week. “I’ve seen her smile for years. I know her smile. I don’t like the one I’m seeing now. This one isn’t even a stage smile — this is a pained smile.”

Other reports have claimed that Meghan is having a difficult time settling into the strange rules and customs of the Royal Family.

While there may be reports of drama behind the scenes with her family, Meghan Markle has shown no signs of stress in her public appearances and continues to settle in to life as the newest member of the Royal Family.