The actor and restaurateur is shifting gears with his latest endeavor.

Rapper, model, actor, producer, and burger entrepreneur are just some of the many job titles Mark Wahlberg has had. Now he’s taking on a new gig: car salesman.

The astute businessman has partnered up with veteran Chevy dealer Jay Feldman to open up his very first car dealership, Mark Wahlberg Chevrolet.

“I am continuously looking for ways to innovate my brand and engage in businesses I am passionate about,” said Wahlberg in a statement, according to PR Newswire.

“I love cars and the chance to work with an experienced, proven dealer-operator like Jay and represent an iconic brand like Chevrolet inspired me to get involved,” he said about the dealership, which is located on West Broad Street in Columbus, Ohio.

Feldman, the owner of eight dealerships throughout the southeast and mid-Michigan, and the Boogie Nights star have been friends for several years. The duo, who previously teamed up to open Wahlburgers restaurants in Cleveland and Georgia, had talked about opening a car dealership for several months before finally making it official.

“The Wahlberg brand is all about Americana,” said Feldman.

“Joining forces to sell and service Chevrolets with the magnetic draw of the Mark Wahlberg name allows us to do something special for the state of Ohio and the greater Columbus area.”

Jay Feldman and Mark Wahlberg are the new owners of Columbus, Ohio’s Mark Wahlberg Chevrolet. Mark Wahlberg Chevrolet

If all goes well with Mark Wahlberg Chevrolet, expect to see the pair open up other car dealerships with the movie star’s name on the sign.

“Let me tell you something, with hard work, dreams come true,” Wahlberg said in an Instagram video.

“I’ve always been a car fanatic, now I’m able to be part of such an amazing, iconic American brand. I’m so blessed.”

Come check out this new Corvette we have in stock! #Wahlbergchevy #findnewroads pic.twitter.com/d4jpODp6Xt — Mark Wahlberg Chevrolet (@WahlbergChevy) July 19, 2018

