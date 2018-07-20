Britney Spears’ Boyfriend Sam Asghari Details 100-Pound Weight Loss

The ripped fitness trainer and model once weighed 290 pounds.

Britney Spears’ boyfriend, personal trainer and model Sam Asghari, credits a low-carb diet and rigorous gym workouts for his 100-pound weight loss in six months.

Asghari’s ripped physique and six-pack abs have won praise from Britney’s legions of adoring fans. But just five years ago, the 6-foot-2 Sam tipped the scales at 290 pounds and subsisted on an unhealthy junk-food diet.

Not surprisingly, being overweight, flabby, and sedentary made the former star athlete extremely depressed and hopeless.

Doritos And Soda For Breakfast

“I was eating Doritos for breakfast, fast food, sugar, candy, no protein, a lot of carbs, and drinking sugary sodas,” Asghari, 24, told Men’s Health. “My nutrition was extremely horrible. The stress and the fear of not going anywhere [in life] combined gave me my depression.”

Asghari said his downward spiral began in 2013 shortly after he was cut from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s summer football program before his freshman year. He lost his chance at a scholarship and was forced him to move back to Los Angeles.

Depressed and unhappy after he blew his chances for a football scholarship, Sam stopped working out and drowned his sorrows in junk food. “I was disappointed in myself,” he recounted.

After six months of being a couch potato, binge-eating, and feeling sorry for himself, Asghari decided to pull himself together and committed to getting back in shape.

Sam dramatically overhauled his diet by cutting out junk food. He stuck to a strict menu consisting of protein like chicken, turkey, eggs, and fish, vegetables like broccoli, green beans, asparagus, and some complex carbs.

In six months, Asghari lost 100 pounds and slimmed down to an impressive three percent body fat. Thanks to his newly-chiseled physique, Sam tried his hand at acting and modeling.

That path led him to meet pop princess Britney Spears in 2016, when he was cast in her Slumber Party music video. The attractive and fitness-minded couple has been dating ever since.

See what she makes me do ????????❤️ A post shared by Sam Asghari (@samasghari) on Apr 13, 2018 at 1:45pm PDT

Now that he’s in great shape, Sam no longer need to follow such a strict diet, but generally eats healthy because it makes him look and feel his best.

Asghari, who’s also a personal trainer, has helped Britney get in the best shape of her life. The couple often posts workout videos, which are usually filmed by Spears’ 12-year-old son Sean.

Stronger together @samasghari ????‍♀️????????‍♀️ A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on May 3, 2018 at 1:24pm PDT

Britney Spears now has a hot bikini body at age 36, thanks to a low-carb diet, cardio exercise, calisthenics, weightlifting, and yoga workout, as the Inquisitr has reported.

???????????? ????: @fiacuzziphotography A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jul 7, 2018 at 5:02pm PDT

Sam Asghari says Britney inspires him to work harder and be a better man.

“She motivates me more than anyone,” Asghari said. “If I could be that humble when I’m that high in life, that would be the best thing. She is another blessing that happened to me.”