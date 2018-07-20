Trans Woman Says CVS Pharmacist Refused To Fill Her HRT Prescription

CNN reported Friday that a transgender woman in Arizona is claiming that a CVS pharmacist refused to fill her hormone prescription.

According to Hilde Hall, she went to her local CVS pharmacy one day in April to have her first hormone prescription filled, when the pharmacist denied her request.

Describing her encounter in a blog post on the American Civil Liberties Union’s (ACLU) website, Hall claimed that the pharmacist “just kept asking, loudly and in front of other CVS staff and customers, why I was given the prescriptions.”

Hall wrote that she was on the verge of tears while this pharmacist continually questioned her about the prescription. “I felt like the pharmacist was trying to out me as transgender in front of strangers,” she said.

After being denied her prescription, Hall called the CVS customer service line twice and both times her concerns were immediately dismissed. Hall eventually filed a complaint with the Arizona State Board of Pharmacy on Thursday.

CVS released a statement in response to Hall’s complaints, apologizing for her experience at one of their stores, and adding that they should have immediately and effectively followed up with her initial complaints. “We pride ourselves in addressing customer concerns in a timely manner,” the statement said, “and we are taking steps to prevent this isolated occurrence from happening again.”

Joshua Block, a Senior Staff attorney for the ACLU, remarked that he is glad CVS has taken the necessary steps to remedy the situation and stand up for the rights of transgender individuals, claiming that everyone has the right to receive the proper healthcare they require. “It is critical that CVS ensures no one is harassed when taking a valid prescription into one of their pharmacies,” Block said.

Additionally, Hall also wrote that she is one of the lucky ones, explaining that, unlike some other transgender individuals, she has a great support system and left the encounter physically unscathed. in terms of her support system and how that encounter might have played out for someone else. Although she felt angry and humiliated, her family and friends were able to console and support her.

“I don’t want to think about what might happen if this pharmacist mistreats a transgender person who does not have a good social support system,” she said.

CVS told CNN that the particular pharmacist, who refused to fill Hall’s prescription has since been fired, the company stressing that they do not condone discrimination.