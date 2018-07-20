Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Are In ‘A Great Place’ Amid Breakup Rumors

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have been dodging split rumors for weeks now. However, the couple don’t seem to be fazed by the speculation.

According to a July 19 report by E! Online, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth couldn’t be better. Sources tell the outlet that the couple are in a wonderful place in their relationship, and that everything is going great for the pair.

In fact, Miley and Liam are said to be spending more alone time together than ever before. Insiders close to the famous couple admit that the pair are spending a lot of time in Nashville, and that they come home to Malibu to see their family.

“[They are] very much still together and have just been trying to be more private about their relationship. They have been spending a lot of their time being low-key in Nashville lately, and come home to Malibu often to spend time with family.”

Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s wedding plans are still a hot topic of conversation. The couple have been engaged twice, but still don’t have any definitive plans, despite the fact that their families would reportedly “love” for them to finally walk down the aisle.

“Wedding planning has been a continuous conversation over the years but they have not locked in any set plans. Their family would love for them to finally tie the knot, and are very excited about it, but no one is pushing them. Miley is very simplistic when it comes to her ideas and does not want things to be an ordeal. Both Miley and Liam want to have children and they both want to be married but aren’t trying to rush the process,” a source stated.

#spicy A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on Mar 6, 2018 at 7:13am PST

Miley Cyrus also sparked rumors when she deleted all of her Instagram photos earlier this month. The singer is now said to be working on new music, and wants to totally re-brand herself, hence the clean slate on social media.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Miley and Liam seemed to put an end to the split rumors on Thursday, when Hemsworth posted a video of himself and Cyrus in their car, dancing and laughing to some music. Liam then pranked Miley, when he acted like something was terribly wrong in front of him on the road. She laughed at her goofy fiance, but seemingly didn’t find the joke very nice. “I’m going to beat the shh…” she said, not finishing her sentence.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have not publicly commented on the breakup rumors.