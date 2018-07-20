‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Ryan Edwards Now Seeing Son Bentley Every Weekend Following Heroin Addiction Drama

Teen Mom OG star Ryan Edwards is finally seeing his son, Bentley, on a regular basis following all of the past drama surrounding his drug abuse.

According to a July 19 report by Radar Online, Ryan Edwards, was having trouble getting his baby mama, Maci Bookout, to let him spend quality time with Bentley following his admission of being addicted to heroin. Ryan, who was shockingly caught by Teen Mom OG cameras driving under the influence, which caused him to fall asleep behind the wheel, went to rehab for his issues, and is now spending more time with his son.

When Ryan returned from rehab, Maci wanted him to pass drug tests to ensure that he was staying clean and sober. Things got tense between the pair, and their co-parenting relationship was in shambles. However, things are getting better, according to Ryan’s father, Larry Edwards.

“Ryan has seen Bentley. We just about get him every weekend,” Larry revealed, adding that his son and grandson are “getting along.” However, the same can’t be said for Edwards and Bookout, who “don’t communicate because of the order out,” Larry says.

As many Teen Mom OG fans will remember, Maci Bookout and her husband, Taylor McKinney, filed for protection orders against Ryan Edwards back in March. The pair claimed that Ryan had threatened to take Bentley, and hurt them, even alleging that Ryan said he would “put a bullet” in Taylor’s head.

The couple were granted restraining orders that state Ryan must stay at least 100 feet away from Maci, Taylor, and their two children, Jayde and Maverick. However, Larry Edwards claims that his son is currently sober. “Trust me, if he wasn’t you would’ve read about it,” he stated.

After the drama of Ryan Edwards’ drug abuse, baby mama drama, and arrest, Ryan’s wife, Mackenzie Standifer, left social media. However, she returned to Instagram this week to share a photo of her growing baby bump. Mackenzie and Ryan are expecting a little boy together later this year. She also posted a photo of herself and Ryan together, which is something that she doesn’t do often.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer were said to be on the rocks earlier this year. Sources claimed that the couple could barely stand each other, and that things were not well between them. In addition, the source revealed that the pair had decided on a name for their unborn son, and that they plan to name the little bundle of joy Jagger Edwards.