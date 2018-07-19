Kid Cudi Opens Up About ‘Secret’ TV Show With Jordan Peele, ‘Kids See Ghosts’ Sequel

In his first public interview since the release of his critically acclaimed Kids See Ghosts collaborative album with artist Kanye West, Kid Cudi shared with Billboard what life has been like for him through the past few tumultuous years and how it shaped him into the man he is today, including the latest projects he has in the works for fans.

With a removal from social media (and the public eye as a whole), a very public Twitter feud with Drake, and his 2016 rehab stint for depression, it seemed as though Cudi, real name Scott Mescudi, was in the news for all the wrong reasons for a good bit of time, but it was all necessary to get to where he is now, as Rolling Stone reports that his current joy, and the tribulations to reach it, were “like he has made a long journey along a river, finally saw his reflection in the water for the first time and wants to tell me all about it.”

When asked what is currently bringing him such joy, he stated, “I’m just creating a lot, with more love in my heart for what I’m doing and for myself. Living a healthy life, keeping my family around and staying on a mission, which is making music that means something,” adding that the release of Kids See Ghosts was simply “to update the world on where I’m at.”

In addition to his collaborative effort with West, which he had reportedly worked on with the “All Mine” creator for well over a year and a half to complete, Cudi has apparently been secretly foraying into television as well.

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

“I’ve been working on this TV show secretly for four years. I’m [in early development] on a pilot and getting it right,” he says, noting that Jordan Peele’s company Monkeypaw Productions is in talks to produce it.

The “Cudi Montage” artist previously starred in HBO’s How to Make It in America and most recently served as bandleader on Comedy Bang! Bang!. He also reportedly has an animated film in the works with famed artist Takashi Murakami to go along with the Kids See Ghosts project.

In regards to future music, Cudi made it well known that he did not intend for Kids See Ghosts to be a one-off collaboration between the pair.