Bethenny Frankel Found Herself On The Outs With ‘Everybody’ During The ‘RHONY’ Season 10 Reunion, Reports ‘Us’

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 10 reunion was filmed earlier this week in the Big Apple and already, fans are learning key details about what they’ll see when the new episode airs in the coming weeks.

On July 19, Us Weekly magazine revealed that former besties Bethenny Frankel and Carole Radziwill went head to head during the taping, with Radziwill calling out the Skinnygirl mogul for lying time after time amid production. As an insider explained, Radziwill “brought receipts” to their filming session at Cipriani restaurant and exposed Frankel for her many fibs.

“Bethenny accused Carole of writing an article or something about Luann [de Lesseps]. When Carole said show it to me, Bethenny wouldn’t. Carole said, you’re lying. It was a verbal fight,” the source said.

Meanwhile, a second source said that while Radziwill looked “intense” throughout the taping, Frankel seemed unfazed at Radziwill’s statements against her and “was smiling and laughing” during their dispute.

“At some points it was everybody versus Bethenny, except Sonja [Morgan]. She’s the only one consistently on Bethenny’s side,” the source said.

Frankel and Radziwill struck up a friendship with one another during The Real Housewives of New York City Season 7 after Frankel returned to the show after taking a few seasons off. However, their tight-knit friendship took a turn for the worse during Season 10 as Frankel slammed Radziwill’s on-again, off-again boyfriend, Adam Kenworthy, for refusing to work with her on a mission trip because there was no pay.

According to another source close to production, the seating arrangements were a bit messed up during this week’s taping of the Real Housewives of New York City Season 10 reunion due to LuAnn de Lesseps’ absence. As fans have surely heard, de Lesseps entered rehab for a second time earlier this month.

“Ramona [Singer] still does not like Bethenny. Since Luann wasn’t there they put Ramona on that couch to balance it out,” a third source explained, adding that Sonja Morgan, Singer, and Frankel were on one couch as Radziwill, Tinsley Mortimer, and Dorinda Medley sat on another.

During the taping, de Lesseps’ recent relapse was discussed by the cast, who made it clear that the mother of two “has not been sober and that she needs help.”

To see more of The Real Housewives of New York City cast, don’t miss new episodes of Season 10, which air every Wednesday night at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.