‘Bachelorette’ Spoilers For Episode 9: Becca Kufrin Cries, Admits She’s Doing To One Guy What Arie Did To Her

'The Bachelorette' spoilers for the Week 9 show indicate that Becca Kufrin will struggle when it comes to the overnight dates as she faces another elimination.

Becca Kufrin is ready to tackle her overnight fantasy suite dates and The Bachelorette spoilers hint that things will get complicated. She eliminated Colton Underwood after the hometowns and now Jason Tartick, Garrett Yrigoyen, and Blake Horstmann head to Thailand for these crucial outings. A new sneak peek shows that Becca will be in tears and worry that she’s doing exactly what former Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. did to her.

People shares the new sneak peek for Episode 9 that is set to air on Monday, July 23. In the spoiler-filled Bachelorette clip, Becca Kufrin is seen saying that this is leading her to do a lot of reflection on her experience on the Bachelor last year with Arie Luyendyk Jr. Becca says that at this point of the journey last time, Arie was telling her a lot of things that he didn’t ultimately stand by.

Not only will Kufrin struggle over the difficult memories that arise as she faces these overnights and thinks back to her experience with Luyendyk, she’ll face a complicated situation with her final three men. The Bachelorette spoilers reveal that Becca will have to face the fact that she has fallen in love with two of the men she has remaining.

Exclusive: #TheBachelorette's Becca Kufrin took Us' dating quiz and revealed her first kiss and worst date! https://t.co/ec8479mTIh — Us Weekly (@usweekly) July 13, 2018

As Kufrin struggles, Bachelorette spoilers note that her three guys will all be picturing their futures with her. Jason is heard saying that he’s found his best friend and fiancé while Blake is heard admitting that it’s getting a little scary as this could be his forever. As for Garrett, he talks about how he knows Becca is the one for him, and he doesn’t even know what he’d do if she said goodbye.

The last moment of the sneak peek shows a van pulling away with the man she just eliminated. After that, Kufrin is in tears. She’s struggling as she says that she just did to him what Arie did to her. While viewers will have to tune in to see the exact context of what she means, it seems likely that she feels as if she just blindsided someone who was in love with her and thought they were headed toward an engagement and marriage.

Reality Steve’s spoilers have revealed the eliminations for this season and as far as he’s uncovered, there is no wild reversal of an elimination or anything like that. Unless he’s got the Bachelorette spoilers wrong, and there’s no sign at this point that he did, she eliminates one of her three and sticks with that decision.

Is Becca Kufrin still happy with her final rose pick and planning a future with him or will there be a stunning twist at some point before this is all over? Additional Bachelorette spoilers should emerge heading into Episode 9 and it looks like this could be a brutal one.