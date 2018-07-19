Miranda Lambert & Evan Felker Hold Hands In NYC Amid Rumors That He’s Been Calling His Estranged Wife

Miranda Lambert and Evan Felker have officially gone public with their relationship. Although the couple haven’t been hiding their relationship, they recently stepped out and shared PDA for the first time this week.

According to a July 19 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Miranda Lambert and Evan Felker were seen out in public together in New York City for the first time since the news of their relationship was revealed. The pair were spotted holding hands on Wednesday in the city and reportedly stayed close to one another during their outing.

Miranda and Evan first met with Felker’s band, Turnpike Troubadours, joined Lambert on tour. Sources tell the magazine that things just “happened” between the two singers while on tour. Only days after the Evan joined Miranda on tour he filed for divorce from his wife of one-year, Staci Nelson, who told the magazine in May that her husband disappeared on her and that she found out about the divorce filing from a local newspaper. The couple is still technically married, and the drama has been playing out in the media.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Staci Nelson recently revealed via social media that Evan Felker had called her over 20 times in a 48 hour period. “Is 22 missed calls in 2 days to an estranged wife really the behavior of a happy person?” Staci stated.

Exclusive: Miranda Lambert and Evan Felker held hands during a NYC outing! https://t.co/HZUfTghYKf — Us Weekly (@usweekly) July 19, 2018

Days later, Staci Nelson revealed that she was moving on via Instagram. The declaration of turning over a new leaf comes only days after she expressed sadness over Evan Felker not being there for her when she was hospitalized earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Miranda Lambert was said to be dating her former boyfriend, Anderson East, when she first met Evan Felker. Both Miranda and Evan have been accused of cheating on their significant others with each other. The cheating allegations about Lambert also brought up some questions about her former marriage with Blake Shelton, who is now dating Gwen Stefani.

Last month, Miranda Lambert admitted that she “hung up” the phone the first time she was asked about Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani during an interview with the media.

“It’s very humbling to be hurt, and I have to be honest. My fans expect that from me. … I am who I am. I am honest about being flawed. That’s all I can be, you know? I cuss. I drink. I get divorced and get my heart broken. I break hearts. I can’t do or be that anymore, or it’ll drive me crazy. I won’t be any good anymore,” Miranda Lambert stated earlier this summer.