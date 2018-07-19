‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Nina & Peter Are Desperate, Carly Fights Back, & Franco’s Situation Causes Chaos

Things are about to come to a head with the Peter storyline and 'General Hospital' spoilers tease that things will get wild during Thursday's show.

General Hospital spoilers for Thursday’s show tease that things will be explosive as chaos spreads throughout Port Charles. Nina had finally decided to free Peter, but a frantic Obrecht is ready to go to extreme lengths to end this situation. Franco is unconscious after Liesl smacked him with a bottle and at Ferncliff, Carly is ready to shake things up.

As everybody saw on Wednesday’s show, Valentin arrived where Franco remained unconscious and General Hospital spoilers hint that this will be a sticky situation for Valentin. The preview shared via Twitter shows that Chase will show up with gun drawn, seemingly telling Valentin to put his hands up.

Valentin has finally pieced things together regarding Nina and Peter and he’s anxious to get to Wyndemere. Given that, he likely won’t want to waste time trying to dance around Chase’s questions. Elizabeth has become worried about her fiancé, since she can’t get a hold of him, and General Hospital spoilers detail that her concern escalates throughout Thursday’s show.

Obrecht arrived at the stables as Nina was freeing Peter and they’ll both be worried as Liesl tells Nina that she’s broken her aunt’s heart and left her no choice. General Hospital spoilers from the weekly preview have revealed that Obrecht will throw the firebomb she’s brought with her and all three of them may be in great danger as the stables go up in flames.

"I know my rights and I refuse treatment." #GH55 pic.twitter.com/L1tE0xGVvG — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) July 19, 2018

Sam will continue to dig into this Peter situation, asking Maxie when she last saw Obrecht. General Hospital spoilers via SheKnows Soaps indicate that this situation will carry over into Friday’s show, as Valentin will be feeling desperate and Liesl faces a new obstacle.

At Ferncliff, Carly will be feeling feisty as she has to face the consequences of her escape. General Hospital spoilers reveal that she’ll try to refuse further treatment and medications, but she may not have as much power here as she’d like to think. Mike is going to need some help of some kind and Sonny will soon realize he’s in over his head.

Sonny's not thrilled Michael has waited this long to fill him in on the plan to take Nelle down. #GH is brand-new and STARTS NOW on ABC! #GH55 pic.twitter.com/adCAGuqjy3 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) July 18, 2018

There were some juicy developments with the Michael and Nelle situation during Wednesday’s show, and it looks like everybody may have to hang tight until Friday’s episode to see what comes next on this front. Michael orchestrated a discussion with Jason outside of Nelle’s hospital room and things are about to get interesting with this storyline.

Will Jason and Chase’s plan work or will Nelle outmaneuver them both? Will Peter survive the fire on the island and who will arrive first to save the day? General Hospital spoilers tease that things will be explosive over the next few shows and fans are anxious to see how it all plays out.