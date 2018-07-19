‘Real Housewives Of New York City’: Tinsley Mortimer Reacts To LuAnn De Lesseps’ Relapse

What is Tinsley Mortimer saying about her co-stars' troubles?

Tinsley Mortimer appeared on last night’s episode of Watch What Happens Live and during her chat with host Andy Cohen, she addressed the recent relapse of her The Real Housewives of New York City co-star, LuAnn de Lesseps.

“[I was] totally in shock because I was so proud of her,” Mortimer said, according to a July 19 report from Us Weekly magazine. “I had a mugshot in Palm Beach too, and I just feel like I turned it around and I felt like she was doing that.”

At the end of last year, after getting drunk and trespassing in someone else’s hotel room in Palm Beach, Florida, the longtime reality star and mother of two was taken into custody and accused of being violent and making threats against police. A short time later, De Lesseps confirmed she was entering into an alcohol treatment program to address her issues.

While De Lesseps seemed to be doing well in the months that followed her first stint in rehab, she allegedly suffered a relapse earlier this month after proclaiming she was six months sober on Instagram and shortly thereafter, she entered rehab for a second time.

Following the revelation of De Lesseps’ latest stint in rehab, Bravo TV released a statement, confirming they were in full support of “Luann’s decision to focus on her health.”

As a result of her arrest, De Lesseps was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence and disorderly intoxication.

Just after her arrest and first rehab stint, LuAnn de Lesseps embarked on her cabaret show, #CountessAndFriends, which Tinsley Mortimer said was “so amazing.”

“I was so proud of her,” Mortimer said on Wednesday. “It’s just sad. I wish her the best and I hope that she can work everything out.”

Following news of De Lesseps’ current stint in treatment, a source told Us Weekly magazine that the Real Housewives of New York City star uses “alcohol as a coping mechanism.”

“She thinks she can add drinking slowly back into her life once she feels healed,” the insider explained.

Earlier this week, Mortimer and her co-stars, including Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Carole Radziwill, Dorinda Medley, and Bethenny Frankel, filmed the Season 10 reunion without De Lesseps.

To see more of Tinsley Mortimer, LuAnn de Lesseps, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City Season 10 on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.