Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Spotted On Dinner Date In New York City

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s relationship has been making headlines this week as the couple graced the cover of GQ Magazine together. Now, they’re having some fun in NYC.

According to a July 18 report by Just Jared, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were seen out together for a romantic date night in New York City. The couple were spotted heading out of Carbone together on Wednesday night as security flanked them.

Kylie Jenner was reportedly wearing a black Fendi dress and black military boots. She wore her dark hair back in a bun, and carried her cellphone in her hand as she left the establishment. She wore minimal jewelry, which included a couple of rings and earrings.

Meanwhile, Travis Scott donned a white short-sleeved t-shirt, baggy jeans with embellishments on the leg, and white sneakers. The rapper completed the look by wearing a watch on his wrist, a chain on his pants, and a chain around his neck. He also carried his phone out of the restaurant. That same night he was photographed wearing the same outfit, but has lost the t-shirt and wore simply a black tank top.

Kylie and Travis walked with security as fans looked on and paparazzi snapped photos. However, they did not walk side-by-side leaving the facility, nor did they show off any PDA.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s relationship is going great. The couple love being parents to their baby daughter, Stormi Webster, and have been getting along very well. They’re even allegedly thinking about marriage. However, Kylie may have some reservations about walking down the aisle with her boyfriend.

Sources tell Hollywood Life that Jenner is “scared” to marry Scott, because she thinks that the pressure of having a huge celebrity wedding may end up tearing them apart.

“Kylie is so happy with Travis, she’s madly in love with him and their baby girl. And he feels the exact same way, he worships Kylie. They do talk about getting married, but Kylie’s really scared. It’s not marrying Travis that scares Kylie, it’s all the attention that goes with it,” an insider said of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star.

“She knows how crazy the pressure and the attention will get if she and Travis have a wedding, she’s seen Kim and Khloe go through it and she’s honestly kind of scared that it could jeopardize what they have. But she definitely sees herself spending forever with Travis, he’s her person. No one would be surprised if they just ran off somewhere together and got married on a beach, just the two of them,” the Kylie Jenner insider continued.