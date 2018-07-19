Justin Bieber Treated Hailey Baldwin To One Of His Favorite Childhood Restaurants While Visiting Atlanta

Justin Bieber continues his mission to show his fiancé, Hailey Baldwin, all the places from his past that hold significant meaning to him while the couple spends time in Atlanta, which the singer reportedly considers his second home. According to a recent report by Hollywood Life, one of those special places includes a restaurant “One Time” singer frequented quite a bit in his childhood, Fuji Hana.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Bieber and Baldwin cut their Miami vacation short and jetted off straight for Georgia. The “Love Yourself” singer spent quite a bit of his childhood and teenage years residing in the state’s capital after being discovered on YouTube by fellow famous singer, turned mentor, Usher.

As they got engaged after dating for only a month, it looks like Bieber is pulling out all the stops to make sure that they get to know each inside and out and that includes learning about each other’s pasts. As Atlanta was the first stop in helping him become the successful artist he is today, it seemed only fitting that the “Never Say Never” singer would want to share that with Baldwin.

Bieber, 24, and Baldwin, 21, were spotted enjoying dinner with a friend at Fuji Hana earlier this week. According to an eyewitness, the couple “looked madly in love” and packed on the PDA hardcore.

“Justin and Hailey looked madly in love as he took her out for dinner. They were both so nice and genuine while grabbing dinner with another friend at Fuji Hana in Georgia this week. The happy couple hugged, he had his arm around her all night and they kissed plenty of times. They seemed more than comfortable with each other.”

The Thai restaurant was a place that Bieber and his family dined at quite a bit and therefore, the restaurant holds a lot of good memories and according to a source, he considers it to be one of his “favorite restaurants” that even after leaving Georgia, Bieber continues to make it a point to dine there every time he’s in town. While there, he and Baldwin reportedly snapped photos with the restaurant’s staff.

“Justin and his family love to come to Fuji Hana and have eaten there many times in the past. It is one of Justin’s favorite restaurants when he is in town. He has dined there often since he was just a teen, so Justin wanted to share with Hailey the special place from his past. They were so friendly and happily took pictures with several restaurant employees.”

Aside from introducing Baldwin to the local eatery, Bieber also introduced his fiancé to his former vocal coach, Jan Smith. Bieber trained with the well-known vocal coach to perfect his singing voice upon moving to Atlanta. Seeing as how she helped shape his career, it’s no surprise the “Somebody To Love” singer wanted Baldwin to meet her.