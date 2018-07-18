‘Fixer Upper’ Stars Chip And Joanna Gaines Are En Route To Divorce, Per ‘Radar Online’

The "Fixer Upper" stars recently welcomed a new baby.

Just a few months after welcoming their fifth child — a boy they named Crew — Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines are en route to divorce court.

According to Radar Online, the couple — who have been having problems since the hit HGTV show went off the air — “can no longer hide” what they’re going through.

Their newest child, in fact, is the proverbial straw that broke the camel’s back, according to a source close to the couple who spoke to the outlet on the grounds of anonymity.

The source close to the Fixer Upper team said that the Gaineses have had enough of the pressure of their “growing empire,” their ever-increasing brood, and accusations that their construction work is “substandard, and possibly criminal.”

As a result, Chip and Joanna — who have been married for 15 years — are “on the road” to divorce.

“They have been stretched to the limit,” said the source.

Joanna’s pregnancy to Crew, in fact, came just a few weeks after it was announced that the fifth season of Fixer Upper would be the last on HGTV. And, as a result of Crew’s birth, the couple hasn’t been able to enjoy any “intimacy,” putting a further strain on their relationship, and pushing them further into divorce court.

While there have been no signs that the Fixer Upper couple is heading for divorce — at least, if their social media accounts are to be believed — according to People Magazine, the couple is very focused on raising baby Crew, who will reportedly be the last baby in the Gaines crew.

Joanna spoke exclusively to the outlet about the routine that baby Crew is enjoying, and she said that the best way to get him to fall asleep is to “take him for a stroll” around the couple’s garden.

In addition, unlike other families that experience an intense amount of sibling rivalry, the couple’s four other children — Emmie Kay, 8; Duke, 9; Ella, 11; and Drake, 13 — “can’t get enough” of their newest addition.

The Fixer Upper star said that her four other children “take turns” taking care of their new baby brother, and even shared some touching photos of the two daughters hugging and holding baby Crew.

The baby, said Joanna, changed the entire dynamic of the family — and if this latest Radar Online report is to be believed, it’s not necessarily for the better.

Even though there will be no more new episodes of Fixer Upper on HGTV, the show is in reruns on the popular network.