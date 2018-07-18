London Erects 25-Foot Jeff Goldblum Statue In Honor Of ‘Jurassic Park’ 25th Anniversary

London is known for many of its attractions: London Bridge, Big Ben, Buckingham Palace. Now, we can add a statue of actor Jeff Goldblum to that list.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the statue of the almost shirtless actor was erected on the banks of the River Thames by London’s Tower Bridge. The statue depicts Goldblum’s famous pose as Dr. Ian Malcolm from the 1993 movie featuring him in an unbuttoned black shirt and black pants. The 25-foot, 330-pound statue is a publicity stunt by U.K. TV network NOW TV to help commemorate the 25th anniversary of Jurassic Park.

25 years ago, Jurassic Park (and one of the best moments in movie history) was born ???????? A quarter of a century later, we introduce you to #JurassicJeff ????????#JurassicPark pic.twitter.com/8yFZY5AtCU — NOW TV (@NOWTV) July 18, 2018

Fans all across London are stopping by to see the reclining statue which will remain up until July 26.

The actor has not yet spoken out about the statue nor is it known if he’s aware of its existence.

Recently, Goldblum reprised his role as Dr. Malcom in the newly released Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and starred alongside Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. Jurassic Park alum B.D. Wong also reprised his character Dr. Henry Wu for both Jurassic World films.

Jurassic Park was released in theaters on June 11, 1993, in the U.S. and July 15 in the U.K. It stars Sam Neil, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Samuel L. Jackson, and Richard Attenborough. The film was directed by Steven Spielberg. The franchise has since spawned four commercially successful sequels and has seen several re-releases including a digital 3-D for its 20th anniversary back in June of 2013.

The film is based off the science fiction novel written by Michael Crichton. Jurassic Park is praised to this day for its visual effects and for Spielberg’s directing. The film won all three Academy Awards it was nominated for which included Best Sound Mixing, Sound Editing, and Best Visual Effects.

Spielberg came back to direct the sequel The Lost World (which was also based the book by Crichton) and saw the return of actors Jeff Goldblum and Richard Attenborough.

After Jurassic Park III hit theaters in 2001, the film was met with mixed reviews from critics and the series laid dormant. The franchise was rebooted in 2015 with the successful release of Jurassic World and followed by its equally successful sequel Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Plans for a third Jurassic World were announced in February 2018 and are underway after the success of its predecessors. Little is known at this time except that film will be tentatively released in June 2021. Pratt and Howard are set to reprise their respective roles with director Colin Trevorrow coming back into the director’s chair.