Khloe Kardashian’s Weight Loss Secrets Are Low-Carb Diet and Twice-Daily Workouts

The new mom has lost 33 pounds in three months.

Khloe Kardashian credits a low-carb diet and twice-daily workouts for her impressive 33-pound weight loss since giving birth to daughter True in April 2018.

Khloe’s fitness trainer, Don Brooks, told TMZ that her workouts combine calorie-torching cardio exercise and weight training, which helped her “burn body fat and lose a lot of weight.”

Kardashian has been exercising twice a day, six days a week, and sticks to a low-carb diet to accelerate her post-baby weight loss.

Khloe was an exercise buff who had a fit bikini body before getting pregnant last year. She’s well on her way to regaining her pre-baby body.

The reality TV star made sure she didn’t gain too much weight during her pregnancy by following a healthy diet and staying active.

Low-Carb, High-Protein Diet

Since giving birth three months ago, Khloe has made a concerted effort to amp up her gym workouts and cut down on excess calories and junk food.

Here’s a sample menu of Khloe’s diet, as the Inquisitr previously reported:

Pre-workout snack: One tablespoon of jam with one tablespoon of almond butter.

Breakfast: Two eggs with a cup of oatmeal and a cup of fresh fruit.

Mid-morning snack: An apple or a banana.

Lunch: Four-ounce piece of grilled chicken breast with a small portion of starch, such as yam or white rice. Salad and a side of vegetables.

Snacks: Small servings of nuts, vegetables, or fruit.

Dinner: Fish or some other protein with a starch such as yam.

Khloe, who has struggled with weight her entire life, said the gym is a “sanctuary” for her because exercise relieves stress and anxiety and helps her tune out negative press coverage and the noise of her hectic, celebrity lifestyle.

Kardashian often posted Instagram video clips from her exercise sessions.

Khloe got in top shape before her pregnancy. The 5-foot-10 brunette TV star has revealed in multiple interviews that she was taunted as a teen by bullies at school, who called her “Sasquatch,” “Ugly Sister,” and “Big Foot.”

Growing up, Khloe said she hated constantly being compared to her sexy, thinner sisters, Kourtney and Kim.

Here she was in 2011.

Khloe said she started to embrace her own body shape and size in recent years thanks to regular exercise, which helped her feel beautiful for the first time in her life.

“When I started working out, it wasn’t about weight loss,” Khloe said. “I was going through a really hard time and needed an emotional release.”

Here was Khloe Kardashian in 2017. Her goal is to regain her sleek pre-pregnancy physique.