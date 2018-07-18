‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Wednesday, July 18: Zoe Says She’s A ‘Jealous, Rejected Girlfriend’ [Video]

New 'B&B' spoilers point to Zoe denying any wrongdoing.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, July 18 show that both Zoe (Kiara Barnes) and Liam (Scott Clifton) will admit to their shortcomings. Bold and the Beautiful preview video shows Zoe being confronted, while Liam tries to figure out his next step. And while Liam’s motives seem pure at the moment, it still remains doubtful whether Zoe’s are the same.

According to B&B Twitter feed, Zoe will need to answer some hard questions. Xander (Adain Bradley), Sally (Courtney Hope), Thorne (Ingo Rademacher), and Emma (Nia Sioux) all suspect that she is the stalker, but it seems as if the British girl is determined to go down fighting.

“I might be a jealous, rejected girlfriend, but stalker? That’s absurd.”

The only logical conclusion that they drew earlier was that she was the one posting the threatening messages on the HTFT website. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Xander will maintain that Zoe was actually targeting Emma and not Hope, while Sally is still livid that Zoe set her up to be the troll.

Zoe refuses to take the fall and points to facts that no one can dispute: that she is Xander’s jealous ex-girlfriend. However, things may escalate when Xander reminds her that their relationship is over. Out of spite, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that she will out his real identity.

Xander pieces together that Zoe is the girl who has been working at Wyatt’s and who has befriended Emma. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/fVTIq3Trzc #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/XvqLlg8xYC — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 17, 2018

Apparently, Liam never thought that he could be this fertile according to his statement.

“It never even occurred to me that Hope could get pregnant, yet in retrospect, of course it should have.”

Certainly, it sounds as if he didn’t consider the fact that his own daughter Kelly was conceived by some good old-fashioned lovemaking and the same could occur when he made love to Hope (Annika Noelle). Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Liam was caught up in the heat of the moment and gave way to his carnal desires, never even thinking that a child could be conceived.

As Liam rightfully told Hope, this baby is a gift but his actions have now put him in an awkward position. Forgetting that he made promises to marry Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) just a moment ago, he is torn between her and Hope as she is also now pregnant with his child. Things are decidedly difficult for the man with a conscience because he cannot decide between the two women he professes to love. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.