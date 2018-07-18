How Much Does Travis Scott Really Know About Kylie Jenner; Per ‘GQ’

After setting the internet abuzz with their steamy GQ cover shoot, Kylie Jenner, and Travis Scott decided to sit down for a very candid one-on-one, where the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star questioned her rapper boyfriend on a variety of topics about her life and their relationship, to some hilarious results.

The video, which can be viewed here, offers a true test of Travis’s, real name Jacques Webster, memory when it comes to the smaller nuances of his daily life with Jenner, as well as his knowledge of her past as well.

Jenner started off the “Kylie Quiz” on an easier note, asking the rapper what color toothbrush she has, to which he immediately replied “pink,” scoring him his first point.

However, the second question came with a bit of difficulty for Scott, as she questioned him on what her dog’s names were, to which he responded “Norman,” then hesitated for a moment and questioningly said “Lady?”

Jenner replied with immediate criticism of her boyfriend as he sat back and smirked, remarking “Or something with an L?”

Eventually, Scott just gave up and Jenner revealed, and as diehard fans would know, the names of her dogs are Norman, Bambi, Rosy, and Harley.

Later, Jenner asks the “Goosebumps” rapper how long on average it takes her to get ready, to which he responds “two hours. No, like, for real, two hours, hair and make-up, that’s a fact. It’s either you tell her hours before or she’s not going.” To which the reality star simply responded with a blank expression towards the cameras.

She then asked Scott an interesting tidbit regarding her pregnancy, stating “What did I eat most when I was pregnant?” To which he responded “In & Out, fact.” Jenner was spotted frequenting the west coast based burger chain during her pregnancy.

In another revealing bit regarding their daughter, Jenner inquired as to what the couple’s favorite nicknames for their daughter, Stormi, are, which they then bounce back and forth, stating “StormStorm,” then “Burrito,” then “Peanut.”

Scott also shared through the course of this that he, in fact, named their daughter Stormi, claiming proudly that the idea for her name was originally conceived by him alone, and he takes full credit for it.

A little later, Travis reveals that his favorite food prepared for him by his superstar girlfriend are her peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, stating that nobody makes it better than Jenner, and his very specific requests for white bread, cut diagonally with smooth peanut butter and grape jelly. “We eat a PB&J like, every night before we go to bed,” Jenner stated.

After a whirlwind romance that took off in the course of only a few months, Jenner and Scott were first reported snuggling up at the Coachella music and arts festival only weeks after her split with former beau Tyga, and from then on gradually went more public with their relationship until eventually confirming the news that the make-up mogul indeed gave birth to her first child with Scott on February 1st, 2018.