Cindy Crawford Shares Stunning Photos From Canadian Getaway

Crawford is looking gorgeous, as always.

Even when Cindy Crawford is on vacation, she’s still busy working it for the camera.

As the Inquisitr shared last week, the model, her husband, and two children are currently vacationing at their home in Muskoka, Canada, and Cindy seems to be enjoying her time there so far. A few photos from the vacation show a bikini-clad Crawford hanging out at her vacation home, looking as amazing as ever. The family reportedly goes for a month every summer to kick back and relax.

And even though she’s not strutting her stuff on the runway or for a big magazine spread, that still doesn’t stop Cindy from striking a pose for her army of Instagram followers. Over the past day, the mother of two has posted two new photos from her fabulous getaway. In the first of the two images, Crawford definitely looks like a model as she poses onboard a boat. Crawford wears her signature dark locks down as they wave in the wind in true model fashion. The 52-year-old looks flawless, rocking a pair of sunglasses and she definitely dressed up for the boat ride, wearing a pair of jeans and a sheer white top.

To complete her touristy look, the model dons a multi-colored, beaded necklace and a gold chained bracelet. She also holds a straw hat in her hand as she poses in the middle of a gorgeous tree-filled lake. Of course, that image gained Crawford a ton of attention with over 88,000 likes in addition to 1,500 comments within just a day of being posted. Most fans couldn’t help but gush over how amazing Cindy looks in the picture-perfect snapshot.

Boat blowout ???? @bensonlyndie A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Jul 17, 2018 at 6:33am PDT

“Now THAT is one of my favorite pics of you… was just thinking about you today and wondering if you were at the lake.”

“Effortlessly gorgeous,” another fan wrote.

“You are such a gorgeous, natural beauty! So refreshing,” one more gushed.

Crawford posted another photo shortly after the first, again letting fans know that she is having a great time on her trip. In the second image, Crawford looks equally as chic as the first in a pair of flare out jeans and a blue button-down top. She holds her purse over one shoulder and a mug of coffee in her other hand. In the background of the image, there is a sea plane, and Cindy tells fans that this is her “morning commute.”

Morning commute. A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Jul 18, 2018 at 5:03am PDT

Once again, the beautiful Canadian landscape is visible in the background and both Crawford and the landscape look nothing short of perfect. Clearly, Crawford is enjoying her time away from Hollywood and can you really blame her?