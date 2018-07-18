Kevin Smith Applauds Warner Brothers For Upcoming ‘Joker’ Movie Starring Joaquin Phoenix

The host of ‘Comic Book Men’ is notoriously candid, so it’s safe to assume Kevin Smith is not just being nice.

Director Kevin Smith is a noted comic book fan who often weighs in on news of new comic book films upon announcement and release. Comic book fans looking for a reaction from Smith about the announcement of Warner Bros. upcoming movie Joker can officially check the box marked “Kevin Smith approves.” The host of AMC’s Comic Book Men and director of Red State was recently discussing the prospect of the upcoming film which is set to star Joaquin Phoenix. Smith, who is notably candid when discussing movies he’s not a fan of, was all smiles about the new venture from Warner Bros to tackle the DC Comic character.

According to Indiewire, During Smith’s Hollywood Babble-On podcast, the filmmaker discussed his excitement over the project, praising it as a wise decision, comparing it to Marvel films such as Deadpool and Logan. Both films were rated R, had lower budgets, and focused on a single character. Both films also performed well at the box office. Deadpool 2 is currently the number 5 highest grossing film of 2018.

“I think what they’re doing is smart. This is a cheap movie, it’s $55 million. They’re not spending $55 [million] for a comic book property? That’s very inexpensive. They’re going ‘Logan’ model, which is keep it low-budget and make it more adult. They’re experimenting. You gotta applaud ’em for this. Everyone’s always sh**ting on Warner Bros. going, ‘You’re f**king up your movies!’ And like, this is them trying a new direction where they’re like, ‘Look, obviously the extended universe stuff we’re having a problem with. How about we just go back to the old way, which we used to do, where we just f**kin’ take material, give it to a director, and say f**kin’ go, and we don’t worry about a fanbase and connecting the movies.”

Kevin Smith has called out his fair share of directors when he didn’t like a movie. In the past Smith has gone after high-profile directors like Tim Burton over a disagreement about a Superman film, which ultimately never materialized. In the past he has called out Southwest Airlines, the late musician Prince, and Jennifer Gardener & Ben Affleck, which notably followed a lengthy professional career and friendship between the two.

Joaquin Phoenix will play the titular character in Joker. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Seattle International Film Festival) Matt Hayward / Getty Images

When Kevin Smith gives his blessing on a comic book movie, it can be assumed he’s not just paying lip service or being kinds, as he’s taken to task many comic book films in the past.

Kevin Smith is currently planning to release a new Jay and Silent Bob movie called Jay and Silent Bob Get A Reboot. No release date for it or Joker have yet been announced.